Airbus C295 Begins Asian Tour in Thailand

|
Thailand was the first stop on a two-week tour
of Asia organised by Airbus for its advanced C295 maritime
surveillance aircraft (MSA).
The aircraft, which arrived at the
U-Tapao Air Base on 3 July 2017, is a brand new production model
recently delivered to the Brazilian Air Force.
During its tour, the C295 will demonstrate its
advanced intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance (ISR)
capabilities, as well as the platform’s versatility and
suitability for potential operators, especially in the Asia
Pacific
region.
The C295 features an endurance of more than 10 hours, high manoeuvrability, low-level flying capabilities, and a wide rear
ramp.
Airbus foresees a demand for 1,200 light and medium
tactical aircraft over the next 20 years.
The C295
has received almost 200 orders since it entered service in 2001. Around 150 C295s are in service with 28 military and civil
operators in 25 countries, as well as another 240 CN235s – its
predecessor. Together, they have clocked more than 1.5 million
flight hours.
Following its visit to Thailand, the Asian tour of the C295 will
see it travel to Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, and South
Korea. The aircraft will then fly on to Canada, the USA and Mexico
where it will embark on a similar tour of North America.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
C295,
Thailand.