Airbus C295 Begins Asian Tour in Thailand

Thailand was the first stop on a two-week tour of Asia organised by Airbus for its advanced C295 maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA).

The aircraft, which arrived at the U-Tapao Air Base on 3 July 2017, is a brand new production model recently delivered to the Brazilian Air Force.

During its tour, the C295 will demonstrate its advanced intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance (ISR) capabilities, as well as the platform’s versatility and suitability for potential operators, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

The C295 features an endurance of more than 10 hours, high manoeuvrability, low-level flying capabilities, and a wide rear ramp.

Airbus foresees a demand for 1,200 light and medium tactical aircraft over the next 20 years.

The C295 has received almost 200 orders since it entered service in 2001. Around 150 C295s are in service with 28 military and civil operators in 25 countries, as well as another 240 CN235s – its predecessor. Together, they have clocked more than 1.5 million flight hours.

Following its visit to Thailand, the Asian tour of the C295 will see it travel to Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, and South Korea. The aircraft will then fly on to Canada, the USA and Mexico where it will embark on a similar tour of North America.



