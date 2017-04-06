Sustainable Tourism Observatory of Sonoma Joins UNWTO INSTO

|
The Sustainable Tourism Observatory of Sonoma,
California, has become the 17th member of the UNWTO International
Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories (INSTO).
The observatory is the first of its kind
under the umbrella of the Coalition to Observe and Advance
Sustainable Tourism (COAST), aiming to serve as an anchor for a
possible network of Pacific Coast observatories, connecting key
tourism destinations along the Pacific Coast of North America,
stretching from San Francisco and the Channel Islands in the south
to Vancouver and Victoria BC in the north.
“We highly welcome the incorporation of the
Tourism Observatory of the Sonoma County as a new member of the
network and we are sure that it will help us to achieve the
mission of this platform throughout 2017 and beyond,” said UNWTO
Secretary General, Taleb Rifai.
The Observatory of the
Sonoma County is based 45 minutes North of the
Golden Gate Bridge and the metropolitan areas of San Francisco and
Silicon Valley. Due to its proximity to major innovation hubs and
its abundant variety of culinary and scenic attractions, the area
attracts millions of visitors every year.
The new member
will focus on areas such as the scarcity of water, the impacts of
agricultural-tourism growth in a complex and sensitive
environment, climate change responsiveness and resilience, the
viable regeneration of essential public places such as state
parks, employment and local living opportunities, among others.
The International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development
prominently features the need for evidence-driven development of
tourism that is based on participatory, inclusive and timely
monitoring exercises.
“We're honored to be included in the
roster of INSTO Observatories,” said Pamela Lanier, Founder of COAST and Chair of the
Sonoma Sustainable Tourism Observatory. “It is our aim to share the best
practices which have been developed over the past 40+ years of
conservation awareness in Sonoma County, which help drive the
flourishing tourism industry here. Thanks to our premier position
as a wine destination we have much to document but also much to
learn.”
Isabel Hill, Director of the National Travel and Tourism Office at
the U.S. Department of Commerce, said, “We are delighted
that Sonoma County Observatory has been approved by the UNWTO and
will join the Blue Community Observatory in Florida in the
International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories. These
institutions are expected to play an important role in adding to
the global body of knowledge in sustainable tourism.”
