Chef Guillaume Galliot Joins Caprice at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong

|
Chef Guillaume Galliot, one of the leading faces
of contemporary French gastronomy, is to join the team at Caprice,
a Michelin 2-Star restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Kong Kong,
as Chef de Cuisine effective, 24 April 2017.
Born in the town of Chambray-Les-Tours in the
Loire Valley, Galliot found his passion, and wanderlust, quite
young. Working under the twin brothers Chef Jacques and Laurent
Pourcel at three Michelin star Jardin des Sens, Galliot expanded
on his culinary school training, sharpening his skills while
exploring the lighter touch of the Mediterranean. While there, he
worked for a time in pastry, an experience that left him with an
appreciation of the precision of the pastry arts, and a deeper
understanding of how dessert unifies with a full dégustation menu.
After stints consulting in New York and Saint
Barthélemy in the Caribbean, the urge to see the world pulled
Galliot east until he landed in Singapore, becoming, at the age of
23, the youngest sous chef in the history of the iconic Raffles
Hotel.
The chance to keep exploring the tastes and
techniques of Chinese cuisine eventually took Galliot to the
Raffles Hotel Beijing, a fortuitous posting as it allowed him to
be part of the 2008 Olympic festivities.
In 2010 Galliot received the opportunity to
bring his unique culinary vision to life. At The Tasting Room by
Galliot in the City of Dreams, Macau, he drew on his personal
culinary journey to craft a truly modern French fine dining
experience. In the first year, the restaurant was recognised with
one star in the Michelin Guide, an accolade he maintained for four
consecutive years until achieving the coveted two Michelin star
rating in 2016 and 2017.
"Caprice has been one of my favourite French restaurants in Hong
Kong. I have gone there often since I moved to Macau more than six
years ago. It is a privilege to join the Caprice team and have the
opportunity to continue what Chef Vincent Thierry started and Chef
Fabrice Vulin contributed during their tenures," said Chef Galliot.
"The restaurant is beautiful, with a great open kitchen and an
amazing harbour view from the dining room. Great produce, wine
list and some of the best cheese selection in town. I'm really
looking forward to joining the dynamic team at Four Seasons Hotel
Hong Kong."
See also:
Colombian Chef in Singapore - Fernando Arevalo, Executive Chef at
Artemis Grill and
Margarita Forés - HD Video Interview with Asia’s Best Female Chef
2016 as well as other
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
Chef,
Four Seasons.