Thu, 6 April 2017
Greg Hartmann Joins Hilton as SVP - Luxury, Lifestyle, Resort and Corporate Development

Hilton has appointed Greg Hartmann as Senior Vice President - Luxury, Lifestyle, Resort and Corporate Development.

He previously led the Strategic Advisory & Asset Management Services Practice as managing director for the Hotels & Hospitality Group in North America for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) for the past six years.

 Prior to that, Hartmann spent 24 years with HVS as a managing partner and then founded the STR Analytics division of STR.

Hartmann will report to Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design & construction, Hilton.

"We are extremely excited to have Greg join our team," said Carter. "He has a deep understanding of the luxury market and extensive experience working with institutional owners and advising them on brand selection. His knowledge of the competitive positioning of all hotel brands, his relationships within the industry and his unique perspective will be a valuable asset to Hilton."

In his role at JLL, Hartmann led a team responsible for asset managing hotels across the Americas including brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Four Seasons, Hyatt, Sheraton, St. Regis, Viceroy and Fairmont.

Greg Hartmann

Hartmann has specialized in hotel and real estate counseling, development, feasibility, valuations, asset management, and competitive hotel and corporate analytics, including branded and independent multi-property portfolios ranging from 10 to more than 600 hotel portfolios.

He has performed assignments for more than 12,000 hotels, resorts, casinos, conference centers, golf courses, ski resorts and timeshare facilities in  all 50 states and throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

"I am honored and excited to join Hilton at a very exciting time in the industry," said Hartmann. "Hilton's portfolio is the best performing and fastest growing in the business, and I am eager to work with the team to continue expanding the company's footprint in the luxury and lifestyle segment and strengthening its competitive position around the world."

Hartmann is a graduate of the Cornell Hotel School and holds the designation of MAI from the Appraisal Institute, Certified Hotel Administrator from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and is a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS) and the Hospitality Asset Management Association (HAMA).

He was an adjunct professor at the University of  Colorado and executive director of the Center for Sustainable Tourism at the Leeds School of Business. He also sits on several Director and Advisory Boards for profit and non-profit entities.

