Greg Hartmann Joins Hilton as SVP - Luxury, Lifestyle, Resort and Corporate Development

Hilton has appointed Greg Hartmann as
Senior Vice President - Luxury, Lifestyle, Resort and Corporate Development.
He previously led the Strategic Advisory & Asset
Management Services Practice as managing director for the Hotels &
Hospitality Group in North America for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
for the past six years.
Prior to that, Hartmann spent 24 years
with HVS as a managing partner and then founded the STR Analytics
division of STR.
Hartmann will report to Ian Carter, president,
global development, architecture, design & construction, Hilton.
"We are extremely excited to have Greg join our team," said
Carter. "He has a deep understanding of the luxury market and
extensive experience working with institutional owners and
advising them on brand selection. His knowledge of the competitive
positioning of all hotel brands, his relationships within the
industry and his unique perspective will be a valuable asset to
Hilton."
In his role at JLL, Hartmann led a team
responsible for asset managing hotels across the Americas
including brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Four Seasons, Hyatt,
Sheraton, St. Regis, Viceroy and Fairmont.
Hartmann has specialized in hotel and
real estate counseling, development, feasibility, valuations,
asset management, and competitive hotel and corporate analytics,
including branded and independent multi-property portfolios
ranging from 10 to more than 600 hotel portfolios.
He has
performed assignments for more than 12,000 hotels, resorts,
casinos, conference centers, golf courses, ski resorts and
timeshare facilities in all 50 states and throughout North
America, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Europe.
"I am honored
and excited to join Hilton at a very exciting time in the
industry," said Hartmann. "Hilton's portfolio is the best
performing and fastest growing in the business, and I am eager to
work with the team to continue expanding the company's footprint
in the luxury and lifestyle segment and strengthening its
competitive position around the world."
Hartmann is a graduate of the Cornell Hotel School and holds the
designation of MAI from the Appraisal Institute, Certified Hotel
Administrator from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)
and is a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
(MRICS) and the Hospitality Asset Management Association (HAMA).
He was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and
executive director of the Center for Sustainable Tourism at the
Leeds School of Business. He also sits on several Director and
Advisory Boards for profit and non-profit entities.
