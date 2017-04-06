Four Points by Sheraton Opens in Melbourne’s Rejuvenated Docklands Area

A Four Points by Sheraton hotel has opened at the heart of Melbourne’s buzzing Docklands area.

Located at 22 Pearl River Road amongst Melbourne’s rejuvenated and popular Docklands, Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands is part of the Marina Tower complex.

Located just two kilometres west of Melbourne’s Central Business District, the hotel is within easy reach of Melbourne’s iconic attractions and laneways, markets, boutiques, and exhibitions and galleries, as well as the city’s famous dining and nightlight culture, all of which are easily accessible via a free tram.

Four Points by Sheraton Melbourne Docklands features 273 guest rooms including 16 studios, with each room offering either city or river views.

Facilities include different F&B options, meeting and function rooms, a 25-metre outdoor heated swimming pool with a large deck area where guests can relax and enjoy a tasty snack or chilled drink poolside and a 24-hour fitness centre with a spa and steam room.

