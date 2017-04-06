Saab to Upgrade A-SMGCS at Singapore Changi Airport

|
Saab has been selected by the Civil Aviation
Authority of Singapore (CAAS) to deploy its Advanced – Surface
Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) and latest generation
Multilateration System at Singapore Changi Airport.
Saab is deploying its Integrated Air Traffic
Control Suite (I-ATS) at Changi Airport and will provide an upgrade to the existing 8-year old A-SMGCS
system in use at the airport. It will also replace the network of multilateration sensors with its latest generation of high
performance RU7 ground stations.
“Our systems are designed to evolve with
customers, allowing them to expand coverage and capabilities when
the time is right. We believe this new system positions CAAS to
maintain exceptional performance for years to come,” said Mike
Gerry, head of business unit Air Traffic Management within Saab
business area Surveillance.
Saab’s I-ATS will fuse surveillance data from
the multilateration sensors and surface movement radars for the
location and identification of all aircraft operating on the
airport’s surface.
The upgrade includes integration with the
airfield ground lighting control system to provide advanced
follow-the-greens guidance capabilities. This will support
operational performance in all weather conditions.
