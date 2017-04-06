Amadeus Partners Distribusion and Betterez to Drive Global Bus Sales

|
Hotel room? Check. Flight? Check. Taxi to the
airport? Check. What about getting from the airport to your hotel
in the city centre without booking an expensive limousine service?
Depending on the city, an airport transfer bus
could be the best option. Chances are though, if you’re an inbound or
infrequent traveller, you will wonder where to search and book
this last leg. Imagine if that was taken care of through your
travel retailer, removing all the uncertainty and stress, just as
you would book a flight.
This scenario can now become a reality. With
market liberalisation and growing competition, the bus is showing
itself more and more to be a promising travel alternative. Now,
it’s time to grow at full speed.
In a bid to make this travel option much more
attractive, accessible and convenient, Amadeus has partnered with Distribusion and Betterez.
Distribusion brings over 300 airport bus
transfer and intercity bus operators in 2,500 destinations to
Amadeus’ travel seller network.
A single gateway to all this
content means travel sellers can easily broaden their offer,
attract new types of customers and drive revenues, all while
forgetting about costly one-to-one setup and commercial
relationships.
With content, search, booking, payment, ticketing
and settlement capabilities covered, travel agencies can focus on
adapting this new offer to travellers, and in turn, bus companies
will be more visible to new customers in new channels, ultimately
driving sales growth.
Initially, Amadeus travel sellers in
central, eastern and southern Europe will be able to access Distribusion bus content with more across the world expected to
join soon.
But Amadeus’ bet on the bus market doesn’t end
there. Betterez now brings an innovative, end-to-end sales,
operation and back- office platform for bus operators.
The
platform allows them to better sell, manage and promote their
offer both in their direct channels, but also in new ones,
including Amadeus’ travel seller network.
Betterez’ expertise in
the market can help them drive customer loyalty, efficiency and
revenue. Regular investment in adopting or replacing new
technology will be a thing of the past thanks to its fully
scalable and cloud-based platform.
“Travelling by bus is an attractive choice for
many, but could be for many more. Bus operators now have a
complete package to unlock growth and make a significant footprint
in the global travel industry. Our two partnerships with Betterez
and Distribution could not come at a better moment, when new
entrants and market dynamics are pushing towards improving the
overall offer and experience” said Antoine de Kerviler, Head of
Rail & Ground Travel at Amadeus. “Imagine booking a convenient
airport bus transfer on top of your flight and a weekend getaway
by rail – all on the same itinerary through your travel retailer –
this is door-to-door travel at its best.”
Julian Hauck, Founder & CEO of Distribusion, said,
“Travel sellers are paying more attention to bus travel to
continue enriching their offer to travellers, and have been
longing to add this kind of content in a simple, standardised and
effective way for some time. The combination of our market leading
bus content with Amadeus’ travel seller network will open the door
to new travellers. We’re really looking forward to this new phase
with Amadeus.”
