Airbus Develops “New Forward Stairs” Option for A380

|
Airbus has developed a “New Forward Stairs”
(NFS) option for the Airbus A380.
The NFS involves relocation of the forward
stair from Door 1 to Door 2, and combining the entrance of the NFS
to the upper deck (going up), with the adjacent staircase to the
lower-deck crew-rest (going down). The NFS would make room for up
to 20 additional passengers.
Dr. Kiran Rao, EVP of Strategy and Marketing at
Airbus Commercial Aircraft said, “Continuous improvement of our
products is our daily work. This new package for our A380
customers is a smart way to meet airline needs while improving the
A380 economics with additional revenues and innovating in
passenger comfort.”
With this latest proposal of the NFS option, the
package of new cabin enablers for the A380 now comprises the
following:
Combined Crew-Rest
Compartment (CCRC)
For the CCRC, the existing flight-crew-rest
(behind the cockpit in the mezzanine area at Door 1) is moved down
and combined with the cabin crew rest on the lower deck. This
innovation frees space for three extra Premium-Economy passengers
at the front of the main-deck.
3-5-3 Economy Class Layout on
Main Deck
Airbus is able to maintain an 18-inch seat width while offering airlines an
11-abreast Economy Class on the main-deck in a ‘3-5-3’
configuration. This enables an increase in capacity of 23 seats.
New Aft-Galley Stair
Module (AGSM)
The AGSM involves the redesign of the rear-stair
from a spiral agreement to a straight/square one. On the
main-deck, this allows valuable storage volume for galley modules.
Overall the AGSM provides space for 14 more revenue passengers
plus two extra food trolleys.
Upper Deck Sidewall
Stowage Removal
The option to remove the sidewall stowages on
the upper deck increases the wall-to-wall cabin width at foot-rest
height – which makes space for up to 10 more business class seats
/ beds when an angled herring-bone arrangement is used.
Nine-Abreast Premium
Economy on Main Deck
The A380’s generous main-deck cross section is
allowing seat manufacturers to optimise their Premium Economy (PE)
seat designs. A nine-abreast layout enables 11 more PE
seats than in an eight-abreast layout.
“Only the A380 has the
economies of scale and development potential to efficiently solve
the problem of increasing congestion at large airports while
providing the best comfort for passengers. The aircraft can also
serve fast growing markets and airlines regional airports, so we
are adapting the aircraft to meet evolving market needs,” Dr. Rao
added.
497 passengers is the airline’s average capacity
of the A380s currently in operation today. With all these
A380 cabin enablers, the A380 seat count would move from 497 to
575 in four classes, generating significantly more revenue for
airlines.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
A380.