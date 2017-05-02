Thai Airways Waives Ticket Change Surcharge at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai Airways has issued a waiver on the ticket change surcharge and arranged for staff to assist passengers connecting to flights at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Suvarnabhumi Airport's runway 01R/19L has partially closed for repairs until 2 May 2017, and as such possible flight delays are anticipated for both arriving and departing aircraft.

Thai Airways has issued the waiver on the ticket change surcharge for passengers who have flight connections to an onward destination which is operated by Thai Airways between 3 March and 2 May 2017.

