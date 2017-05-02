Thai Airways Waives Ticket Change Surcharge at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Thai Airways has issued a waiver on the ticket
change surcharge and arranged for staff to assist passengers
connecting to flights at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Suvarnabhumi Airport's runway 01R/19L has
partially closed for repairs until 2 May 2017, and as
such possible
flight delays are anticipated for both arriving and departing
aircraft.
Thai Airways has issued the waiver on the
ticket change surcharge for passengers who have flight connections
to an onward destination which is operated by Thai Airways between 3 March
and 2 May 2017.
