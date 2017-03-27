Peninsula Appoints Mark Kobayashi as Vice President of Marketing

|
Peninsula has appointed Mark Kobayashi as Vice
President of Marketing, effective 27 March 2017.
Mark will relocate to the company’s Hong Kong
headquarter from Tokyo, where he has held the role as Director of
Marketing - Japan for Peninsula.
Mark began his career with Peninsula
in October 2006, when he joined The Peninsula Tokyo as Director of
Public Relations and formed a key part of the hotel’s opening
team. Having been instrumental in developing the brand and
positioning of The Peninsula Tokyo, both locally and
internationally, he was promoted to Regional Director of
Communications, Japan, in 2012.
Three years later, he became
Director of Marketing, Japan, and was responsible for The
Peninsula’s marketing, sales, revenue management, rooms
reservation, digital marketing, public relations, brand
communications, bridal and conference services initiatives in the
country.
Japanese-American-born, Mark earned a Bachelor of
Arts in International Relations, World Politics and Economics from
the University of California.
He began his career as
Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Office of Pete
Wilson, Governor of California. In 1998, he relocated to Japan and
joined a Japanese public relations firm, thereafter becoming
Marketing Communications Manager at Hill+Knowlton Strategies in
Tokyo.
In 2003, Mark entered the hospitality industry as Director
of Marketing Communications and opening team member of the Grand
Hyatt Tokyo. He later worked as Director of Marketing at Bals
Corporation, one of Japan’s leading interior furnishing companies.
