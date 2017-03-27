Peninsula Appoints Mark Kobayashi as Vice President of Marketing

Peninsula has appointed Mark Kobayashi as Vice President of Marketing, effective 27 March 2017.

Mark will relocate to the company’s Hong Kong headquarter from Tokyo, where he has held the role as Director of Marketing - Japan for Peninsula.

Mark began his career with Peninsula in October 2006, when he joined The Peninsula Tokyo as Director of Public Relations and formed a key part of the hotel’s opening team. Having been instrumental in developing the brand and positioning of The Peninsula Tokyo, both locally and internationally, he was promoted to Regional Director of Communications, Japan, in 2012.

Three years later, he became Director of Marketing, Japan, and was responsible for The Peninsula’s marketing, sales, revenue management, rooms reservation, digital marketing, public relations, brand communications, bridal and conference services initiatives in the country.

Japanese-American-born, Mark earned a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations, World Politics and Economics from the University of California.

He began his career as Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Office of Pete Wilson, Governor of California. In 1998, he relocated to Japan and joined a Japanese public relations firm, thereafter becoming Marketing Communications Manager at Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Tokyo.

In 2003, Mark entered the hospitality industry as Director of Marketing Communications and opening team member of the Grand Hyatt Tokyo. He later worked as Director of Marketing at Bals Corporation, one of Japan’s leading interior furnishing companies.



