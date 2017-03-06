Smiths Detection to Enhance Security at Kansai Airport, Japan

|
Kansai Airport
is working with Smiths Detection to deploy the first ever Smart Security checkpoint in Japan.
The
Smart Security Checkpoint is an integrated system that combines
walk-through metal detectors with passenger security scanners,
cabin baggage X-ray machines, an automated tray return system and
an advanced image and checkpoint management platform to provide a
seamless, more efficient, and less intrusive experience for
passengers.
Built around Smiths Detection’s X-ray scanner
HI-SCAN 6040-2is X-ray scanner, an advanced dual-view X-ray
inspection system with automatic explosive detection capability,
the Smart Security system is designed to significantly reduce waiting times
at the security checkpoint, which means higher passenger
satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies at Terminal 2
Kansai International Airport (KIX).
Nathan Manzi, Vice
President of Asia Pacific at Smiths Detection, said, ‘With
passenger numbers expected to increase in this region, airports
are under increasing pressure to move passengers quickly and
seamlessly, whilst maintaining the integrity and quality of the
security system. Innovative deployment of security technology such
as this at KIX has been proven to do just that. We see Smart
Security as the future of airport security.”
“Smart Security” was developed by the International
Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports International
Council (ACI), and is deployed in a number of advanced airports in
Europe and the United States. Integral to the system are new
“Smart Lanes”, which increase the inspection capacity by 1.5 times
to significantly improve the time it takes for passengers to move
through the screening process. The “Smart Lanes” speed up cabin
baggage screening by moving trays automatically, eliminating the
need for passengers to have to move their trays manually.
Passengers can instead proceed immediately through security and be
screened by body scanners and walk-through metal detectors.
Jeremy
Goldstrich, Corporate Executive Vice President & Chief Operating
Officer of Kansai Airports said, “The key to an effective security
strategy is integration and Smiths Detection has been a good
partner throughout the planning, design and implementation of the
Smart Security system. Through such partnerships, we are able to
bring innovations to Kansai International Airport, focusing our
number one priority, which is keeping our passengers safe and
secure.”
