Smiths Detection to Enhance Security at Kansai Airport, Japan

Kansai Airport is working with Smiths Detection to deploy the first ever Smart Security checkpoint in Japan. The Smart Security Checkpoint is an integrated system that combines walk-through metal detectors with passenger security scanners, cabin baggage X-ray machines, an automated tray return system and an advanced image and checkpoint management platform to provide a seamless, more efficient, and less intrusive experience for passengers. Built around Smiths Detection’s X-ray scanner HI-SCAN 6040-2is X-ray scanner, an advanced dual-view X-ray inspection system with automatic explosive detection capability, the Smart Security system is designed to significantly reduce waiting times at the security checkpoint, which means higher passenger satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies at Terminal 2 Kansai International Airport (KIX). Nathan Manzi, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Smiths Detection, said, ‘With passenger numbers expected to increase in this region, airports are under increasing pressure to move passengers quickly and seamlessly, whilst maintaining the integrity and quality of the security system. Innovative deployment of security technology such as this at KIX has been proven to do just that. We see Smart Security as the future of airport security.” “Smart Security” was developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airports International Council (ACI), and is deployed in a number of advanced airports in Europe and the United States. Integral to the system are new “Smart Lanes”, which increase the inspection capacity by 1.5 times to significantly improve the time it takes for passengers to move through the screening process. The “Smart Lanes” speed up cabin baggage screening by moving trays automatically, eliminating the need for passengers to have to move their trays manually. Passengers can instead proceed immediately through security and be screened by body scanners and walk-through metal detectors. Jeremy Goldstrich, Corporate Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Kansai Airports said, “The key to an effective security strategy is integration and Smiths Detection has been a good partner throughout the planning, design and implementation of the Smart Security system. Through such partnerships, we are able to bring innovations to Kansai International Airport, focusing our number one priority, which is keeping our passengers safe and secure.”

