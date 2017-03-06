Jack Bain’s Bar at 137 Pillars House in
Chiang Mai Redesigned
The newly redesigned Jack Bain’s Bar at 137
Pillars House in Chiang Mai is fast becoming the place to go for
craft colonial and Asian inspired cocktails, premium whiskeys,
sabered champagne and bespoke spirits which can be enjoyed in a
nostalgic, historical atmosphere that harks back to the golden age
of cocktails and gentlemen’s clubs.
Jack Bain was one of the last
inhabitants of the historical teak homestead around which 137
Pillars House was created many years later. The homestead dates
back to the late 1800s when it was the headquarters of the
colonial Borneo Company. Jack followed in his father William’s
footsteps and joined the company as Manager, raising his family on
the grounds where the hotel now stands.
A colourful
Scottish character somewhat reminiscent of Indiana Jones, his
legend lives on in the bar named after him which will become a
feature in each of the 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts’ properties as
the company expands.
Jack’s youngest daughter still lives in
the area and has very kindly shared anecdotes and memories of her
beloved father which are incorporated into the bar’s menu of
tempting cocktails and concoctions which has been designed in the
form of his personal diary.
Formerly a lounge and library
area, the Jack Bain’s Bar is now a chic cocktail lounge
where guests and visitors can relax, read, play backgammon or
catch up and share their exploits and adventures of the day and
mingle with other guests and visitors from around the globe.
The bar was conceptualized and designed by Julian Coombs of
Coombs Associates in Bangkok.
In sourcing the right materials to
balance both colour and light with the richness of the existing
aged golden teak architecture, Julian used copper sheet and
leather, widely traded throughout South and South East Asia at the
time. The warmth and softness of these materials created a cozy,
intimate entertainment area. Minimal disruption was made to the
existing architecture and the addition of cut glass mirror further
enhanced the ambiance. Two existing grand cabinets were adapted
into liquor lockers for member guests; each locker being copper
meshed and backlit.
The leather button panelled bar front
and traditional leather arm rest above, together with the copper
top, blend with the 137 retro cocktail menu – like the Moscow
Mule, served in copper mugs. A traditional three-bulb copper
pendant light sets the scene on arrival and complements the copper
topped bar upon entering from the central parlor. Soft lime green
leather barstools and Chesterfield sofas, deep maroon velvet club
chairs, and sky-blue linen armchairs complement the Bar staff’s
Scottish tartan waistcoats (a further nod to Jack’s Scottish
heritage).
