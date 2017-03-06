Jack Bain’s Bar at 137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai Redesigned

The newly redesigned Jack Bain’s Bar at 137 Pillars House in Chiang Mai is fast becoming the place to go for craft colonial and Asian inspired cocktails, premium whiskeys, sabered champagne and bespoke spirits which can be enjoyed in a nostalgic, historical atmosphere that harks back to the golden age of cocktails and gentlemen’s clubs. Jack Bain was one of the last inhabitants of the historical teak homestead around which 137 Pillars House was created many years later. The homestead dates back to the late 1800s when it was the headquarters of the colonial Borneo Company. Jack followed in his father William’s footsteps and joined the company as Manager, raising his family on the grounds where the hotel now stands. A colourful Scottish character somewhat reminiscent of Indiana Jones, his legend lives on in the bar named after him which will become a feature in each of the 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts’ properties as the company expands. Jack’s youngest daughter still lives in the area and has very kindly shared anecdotes and memories of her beloved father which are incorporated into the bar’s menu of tempting cocktails and concoctions which has been designed in the form of his personal diary. Formerly a lounge and library area, the Jack Bain’s Bar is now a chic cocktail lounge where guests and visitors can relax, read, play backgammon or catch up and share their exploits and adventures of the day and mingle with other guests and visitors from around the globe. The bar was conceptualized and designed by Julian Coombs of Coombs Associates in Bangkok. In sourcing the right materials to balance both colour and light with the richness of the existing aged golden teak architecture, Julian used copper sheet and leather, widely traded throughout South and South East Asia at the time. The warmth and softness of these materials created a cozy, intimate entertainment area. Minimal disruption was made to the existing architecture and the addition of cut glass mirror further enhanced the ambiance. Two existing grand cabinets were adapted into liquor lockers for member guests; each locker being copper meshed and backlit. The leather button panelled bar front and traditional leather arm rest above, together with the copper top, blend with the 137 retro cocktail menu – like the Moscow Mule, served in copper mugs. A traditional three-bulb copper pendant light sets the scene on arrival and complements the copper topped bar upon entering from the central parlor. Soft lime green leather barstools and Chesterfield sofas, deep maroon velvet club chairs, and sky-blue linen armchairs complement the Bar staff’s Scottish tartan waistcoats (a further nod to Jack’s Scottish heritage). Rajah Brooke Suite at 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai - HD See also: Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with COO and other: HD videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: 137 Pillars, Chiang Mai.