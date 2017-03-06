The new ibis Bangkok Impact hotel in Nonthaburi, close to Bangkok, adds 587 rooms to the existing 380-room Novotel Bangkok Impact, offering a more affordable alternative for those spending time at Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center (also known as Impact Muang Thong Thani). Access to downtown Bangkok and both airports is also convenient via public transportation, and the hotel offers ample parking. The hotel is also well-positioned to cater to increased demand in the area, which will welcome a water park, go-kart track, office complex, shopping centres, beach club and marina, and the new Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Pink line. Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels, Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia, said, “Bangkok is a renowned destination offering visitors everything they could desire, from shopping venues, attractions and activities to historical landmarks and places of interests for the family. Additionally, the city presents international event planners with countless opportunities for unique functions that combine value and flexibility with Thailand’s distinctive culture and hospitality. The new ibis Bangkok Impact not only puts Asia’s second-largest exhibition and convention venue on our guests’ doorstep, but the entire city at their fingertips, which we believe will attract even more visitors.” The 18-storey ibis Bangkok Impact features 54 interconnecting rooms, 475 twin rooms, 112 king rooms and 13 rooms for guest with special needs. Each room is equipped with a 32-inch flat-screen LED TVs, an in-room safe as well as tea and coffee facilities. The spacious lobby area and 500-seat Taste Restaurant offer floor-to-ceiling natural light. A 24-hour ibis café & bar is available for guests to savour their favourite drinks or snacks, while the ibis Web Corner offers guest WIFI access and the opportunity to catch up on work while listening to their favourite songs on the digital Jukebox. General Manager Fraser McKenzie said, “The opening of ibis Bangkok Impact further enhances the reputation of Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre as one of the best meeting and events venue in Thailand. As the only economy branded property here, the new hotel perfectly complements Novotel Bangkok Impact in offering the best accommodation options for visitors to Impact.” To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering a special rate of 799+++ THB from now until end of April 2017. Terms and conditions apply.

