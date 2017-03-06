|
The new ibis Bangkok Impact hotel in Nonthaburi,
close to Bangkok, adds 587 rooms to the existing 380-room Novotel
Bangkok Impact, offering a more affordable alternative for those spending time at
Impact Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center (also known as
Impact Muang Thong Thani).
Access to downtown Bangkok and both airports is
also convenient via public transportation, and the hotel offers
ample parking. The hotel is also well-positioned to cater to
increased demand in the area, which will welcome a water park,
go-kart track, office complex, shopping centres, beach club and
marina, and the new Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Pink line.
Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels,
Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia, said, “Bangkok is a renowned destination offering visitors everything they could desire, from
shopping venues, attractions and activities to historical
landmarks and places of interests for the family. Additionally,
the city presents international event planners with countless
opportunities for unique functions that combine value and
flexibility with Thailand’s distinctive culture and hospitality.
The new ibis Bangkok Impact not only puts Asia’s second-largest
exhibition and convention venue on our guests’ doorstep, but the
entire city at their fingertips, which we believe will attract
even more visitors.”
The 18-storey ibis Bangkok Impact
features 54 interconnecting rooms, 475 twin rooms, 112 king rooms
and 13 rooms for guest with special needs. Each room is equipped
with a 32-inch flat-screen LED TVs, an in-room safe as well as tea
and
coffee facilities.
The spacious lobby area and 500-seat Taste
Restaurant offer floor-to-ceiling natural light. A 24-hour ibis
café & bar is available for guests to savour their favourite
drinks or snacks, while the ibis Web Corner offers guest WIFI
access and the opportunity to catch up on work while listening to
their favourite songs on the digital Jukebox.
General
Manager Fraser McKenzie said, “The opening of ibis Bangkok Impact
further enhances the reputation of Impact Exhibition and
Convention Centre as one of the best meeting and events venue in
Thailand. As the only economy branded property here, the new hotel
perfectly complements Novotel Bangkok Impact in offering the best
accommodation options for visitors to Impact.”
To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering
a special rate of
799+++ THB from now until end of April 2017. Terms and conditions
apply.
