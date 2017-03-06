Al Bait Sharjah to Open Q4 2017

|
Al Bait Sharjah, a new luxury resort to be
managed by GHM, is scheduled to open in Q4 2017.
Developed in partnership with Shurooq (the
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority), Al Bait in Sharjah
is part of the Emirate’s largest and most ambitious historical
preservation and restoration project known as Heart of Sharjah.
The heritage project – planned over a
15-year period and targeted for completion by 2025 – seeks to
revitalise the district and introduce travellers to its storied
past.
Al Bait is a distinctly unique development as its new
structures, following traditional Sharjah architecture, are
constructed from the restored foundations of old houses that once
belonged to important families.
Its name, Al Bait, is hence apt as
it means ‘The House’: it will be a 10,000-square-metre area in the
hub of the Heart of Sharjah, its 53 luxury guestrooms and suites,
hotel facilities and amenities, coexisting harmoniously with the
several heritage buildings in the district.
GHM President, Hans R. Jenni, said, “The
introduction of Al Bait Sharjah in the UAE will do what sister
resort, The Chedi Muscat, has achieved for the Sultanate of Oman:
redefine luxury resort accommodation, increase travellers’
aspiration to explore the destination, and ultimately raise the
profile for the resort and destination. GHM is proud to be a part
of this iconic moment when we can shape the luxury hospitality
scene in Sharjah and deliver this wonderful tapestry of richness
and diversity – a destination within a destination – through Al
Bait.”
The architecture and design of Al Bait in
Sharjah is undertaken by the UK architecture firm, GAJ.
Given the
scale and importance of this preservation project, the detailed
efforts by GAJ’s UAE team will transport travellers to that bygone
era so that they can glimpse the true-to-life daily living experience
while on-site.
Conservation highlights that guests can look
forward to experiencing while staying at Al Bait Sharjah include:
a direct connectivity and access to Souk Al Arsah – a traditional
bazaar and marketplace, in fact, the oldest in the UAE – from the
hotel, witnessing the conservation of the last remaining round
wind tower (a traditional method of ventilation that in recent
times have gained scientists’ interest for its sustainability),
and even the incorporation of hand crafted thatched roofs and
distinct motifs into the ceilings of the hotels’ buildings.
Florian Leven, the General Manager of Al
Bait Sharjah, “There is much fascinating history and heritage that
can be gleaned from this quaint destination and Al Bait is The
House where we want to welcome each guest to, for them to reside
in and feel like they can be a part of this cultural oasis.”
