Saab Signs Deal with NATS to Deliver Remote Tower Demonstrator

Saab has been selected by NATS, the United
Kingdom’s leading provider of air traffic control services, to
install a remote tower demonstrator suite at its Swanwick Control
Centre.
The installation will demonstrate the air
navigation service provider’s capability to provide remote and
digital air traffic control service.
Saab Digital Air Traffic solutions, a joint
venture between Saab and LFV was established in June 2016.
Digital air traffic solutions is regarded by
many as a break-through
in air traffic services and is expected to transform the business with
greater flexibility, enhanced security and reduced costs with new
business models supporting the stakeholders.
“Digital
remote towers are a hugely exciting technological development for
our industry,”
said Mike Stoller, Director, Airports at NATS. “Delivering airport air traffic services remotely
from centralised locations could be transformational for our
customers and we are actively exploring a number of potential
opportunities. Having this demonstrator facility at Swanwick gives
us a compelling shop window in which to highlight our capability
and a possible solution that we can offer our airport customers.”
Saab and the Swedish Air Navigation Service
Provider, LFV were the first to put remote air traffic control
towers into operation in Sweden 2015, now with 6,500 hours of
operational experience.
The airports
in Örnsköldsvik and in Sundsvall are controlled via the Remote
Tower Centre (RTC) in Sundsvall, with Linköping airport in Sweden
due to become operational in 2017 as the third remotely controlled
airport.
In December 2016 a letter of intent was signed with
Scandinavian Mountains Airport AB to provide remote air traffic
services to the first airport in the world built without a
conventional tower.
Successful test installations have been set up
in Australia, the USA, the Netherlands, Norway and Ireland in
different types of harsh environments and at various distances.
“This is further evidence that our long-term,
systematic work is bearing fruit; this will strengthen our market
position internationally,” said Johan Klintberg, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.
“Our solid operational experience, together with NATS as a leading
provider of air traffic control, is a great combination to
transform the business for air traffic services to the next level
and into digital solutions.”
