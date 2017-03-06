SITA to Enhance Aeromexico’s Network Connectivity

|
Aeromexico has selected SITA to provide network
connectivity across more than 50 international locations.
SITA’s communications services will ensure
Aeromexico will have full access to all its IT applications for
back and front-office activities, including check-in and departure
control, as the airline expands its routes across the world.
The three-year agreement includes the provision
of SITA CorporateConnect services at 50 locations to transport
mission-critical business internet traffic for Aeromexico’s daily
operations. This service connects Aeromexico’s hubs and main sites
to virtual private networks providing bandwidth at the highest
availability (up to 99.95%).
In addition, 25 locations will have SITA
CorporateConnect@Airports which will allow all of Aeromexico’s
offices and devices at these airports to connect to its VPN via the airport LAN and AirportHub,
SITA’s shared infrastructure.
Benjamín Hernández, CIO, Aeromexico, said, “It
is vital that Aeromexico has a world-class communications
infrastructure that provides high availability service and access
to our IT systems anywhere we operate. This ensures we can deliver
a better travel experience to our passengers and minimizes any
disruptions in our connected world. We were looking for the combination of a strong
partner with an international footprint at airports, technical
expertise and service quality. SITA delivers on all these counts
and will now work together with us as we grow Aeromexico
internationally.”
Aeromexico carried more than 19 million
passengers in 2016 and is Mexico’s flag carrier with 86
destinations in more than 20 countries.
See other recent
news regarding:
SITA,
Aeromexico.