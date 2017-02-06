New Water Jet Technology to Impress Visitors at Dubai International Boat Show

|
New water jet technology as well as a pioneering
means of underwater travel based on a World War II design from
Britain’s Royal Naval Service will be among the many marine
industry advances to capture the imagination of visitors to the Dubai International Boat Show.
The popularity of hydroflight sports is growing
as fast as the water jet propulsion that powers the high-flying
technology, and Dubai International Marine Club will become a
showground for the latest developments in the field from 28
February to 4 March.
Among the international line-up of
suppliers and manufacturers appearing at the 25th Dubai
International Boat Show is Dubai-based Hydro Water Sports, founded
in 2015 by seasoned water sports and diving instructor Captain Karim El-Gendy.
“Water jet technology has created a new
generation of water sports, and hydro sports activities such as
Flyboard, Jetpack, Hoverboard and Jetovator give enthusiasts the
ultimate experience in learning to fly,” said El-Gandy. “We’ve
served 4,000 customers over the last two years and look forward to
attending the Dubai International Boat Show again to meet marine
industry experts from around the world who can help us grow our
business.”
While hydroflight enthusiasts are flying high in
the air, underwater submersibles are reaching new depths of the
ocean up to 95 metres. The Dubai International Boat Show will
provide the perfect regional launch platform for a range of
submersibles capable of allowing filmmakers, researchers, offshore
and surveying companies and other sub-marine explorers to work at
extreme depths.
Developed by Dutch manufacturer Ortega, the new
three-seater, electric-powered Mk.1C, which can function both
above and under water, was inspired by the “Sleeping Beauty”, a
submarine that allowed British World War II marines to carry out
clandestine reconnaissance as well as attacks
against enemy vessels.
Using highly advanced modern naval technology,
these submersible boats are futuristic, sleek and modern and are
powered by specially developed batteries based on Tesla Motors
technology, giving them a range of 80 nautical miles or 11 hours
of full throttle operation.
“The goal of the Dubai International Boat Show
is to provide a holistic experience that appeals to a wide variety
of visitors, showcasing the latest developments in the marine
industry,” said Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice President, Events
Management, Dubai World Trade Centre. “The show will feature a wide selection of
outdoor adventures ideal for anyone who loves to be near or on the
water. Our programme of live music at The Beach entertainment area
is expected to be especially popular this year and the show will
give visitors the opportunity to try out various water sports such
as stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, and windsurfing.”
Dubai International Boat Show has long been the
region’s premier stage for visitors to interact with the latest in
marine sport. In keeping with the show’s mission to open visitors’
eyes to a new range of activities on the water, another attraction
expected to wow visitors will be the Seabreacher Z - a dolphin
shaped watercraft which allows riders to explore the ocean above
and below the waves.
Developed over more than ten years of
engineering and testing by New Zealander Rob Innes and his
American partner Dan Piazza, founders of the Innespace, the
Seabreacher series of hand-built watercrafts are designed to push
the limits of what people can do in the water.
Each Seabreacher is a unique creation allowing
customers to pick from an array of individualised options. The
Dubai International Boat Show will see the launch of the dolphin
shaped Seabreacher Z which features a fully retractable snorkel,
allowing the pilot and a passenger to experience the thrill of
high speed 360 degree barrel rolls, and jump 90° out of the water.
In addition to their submersibles, Seabreacher
will also showcase their extensive line of watersport toys with
displays of their daredevil machines the flyboard, Jetovator,
Freedom flyer and the Shred Sled.
An entirely new class of boat is set to impress
visitors of the show, offering customers an exclusive mode of
transport on the water.
Kormaran, an Austria-based manufacturer founded
by husband and wife Oliver and Jutta Kormann, will display their
K7 First Edition for the first time in the region, and is backed
by more than US$10m of research and development.
The Kormaran K7’s unique design and world-first
patented transformation technology allows it to seamlessly
transform between catamaran, trimaran and hydrofoil configurations
without sacrificing comfort, a first for the small-mid range
luxury boat segment.
Seabreacher, Ortega, Hydro Water Sports,
Kormaran and other marine industry exhibitors will share
the show stage in Dubai with leading luxury superyacht
makers as well as an international assembly of more affordable
leisure and fishing boat manufacturers, and key suppliers to the
Middle East’s growing collection of marinas.
