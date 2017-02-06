Scoot Appoints Jared Simcox as General Manager, Australia

|
Scoot has appointed Jared Simcox as General
Manager, Australia.
Having once dreamt of becoming a pilot, Jared has
experienced life as a musical tour manager in NZ and learnt the
ropes as a young ground handler at airports in New Zealand.
Migrating to Australia in 2012, a stint at Curry
Aviation followed, but Jared’s last role, Wholesale Travel Manager
at Groupon ANZ, (2013-2016), gave him vital experience in
distribution channels, and business during the digital revolution.
“What really excited me about this role at
Scoot, is that this company is out to challenge the status quo.
Since Scoot’s launch in 2012, the highly visible, yellow liveried
and quirky airline, has quickly risen to become a benchmark and
trendsetter in the low-cost market segment,” said Jared. “We certainly
hope to make a success of our long-haul Athens services, which is
Scoot’s first long-haul flight between Asia Pacific and Europe, as
well as one of the longest flights operated by a low-cost carrier
with flight distance exceeding 10,000km.”
2017
is shaping up to be an exciting year for Scoot. Sister airline
Tigerair (Singapore) will be fully integrated under the Scoot
brand by year-end, and Scoot will take delivery of its new 787
Dreamliners fitted with crew bunks for long haul flights, enabling
it to fly further and higher. The airline has plans to launch its
long haul European routes in June 2017.
All of Scoot’s
787 Dreamliners are equipped with inflight wi-fi, in-seat power
outlets and ScooTV streaming inflight entertainment, which allows
wireless streaming of movies and television shows to guests’
personal devices.
