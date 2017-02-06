Scoot Appoints Jared Simcox as General Manager, Australia

Scoot has appointed Jared Simcox as General Manager, Australia.

Having once dreamt of becoming a pilot, Jared has experienced life as a musical tour manager in NZ and learnt the ropes as a young ground handler at airports in New Zealand.

Migrating to Australia in 2012, a stint at Curry Aviation followed, but Jared’s last role, Wholesale Travel Manager at Groupon ANZ, (2013-2016), gave him vital experience in distribution channels, and business during the digital revolution.

“What really excited me about this role at Scoot, is that this company is out to challenge the status quo. Since Scoot’s launch in 2012, the highly visible, yellow liveried and quirky airline, has quickly risen to become a benchmark and trendsetter in the low-cost market segment,” said Jared. “We certainly hope to make a success of our long-haul Athens services, which is Scoot’s first long-haul flight between Asia Pacific and Europe, as well as one of the longest flights operated by a low-cost carrier with flight distance exceeding 10,000km.”

2017 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Scoot. Sister airline Tigerair (Singapore) will be fully integrated under the Scoot brand by year-end, and Scoot will take delivery of its new 787 Dreamliners fitted with crew bunks for long haul flights, enabling it to fly further and higher. The airline has plans to launch its long haul European routes in June 2017.

All of Scoot’s 787 Dreamliners are equipped with inflight wi-fi, in-seat power outlets and ScooTV streaming inflight entertainment, which allows wireless streaming of movies and television shows to guests’ personal devices.



