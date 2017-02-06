Pan Pacific Appoints Thomas Zhong as Vice President Operations Support and Pre-Openings

|
Pan Pacific has appointed Thomas Zhong as Vice
President, Operations Support and Pre-Openings.
In this role, Thomas will drive the
implementation of operational projects and oversee the
pre-openings across the group’s portfolio of Pan Pacific and
Parkroyal hotels, resorts and serviced suites in Asia, Oceania,
North America, and Europe.
A Singaporean national, Thomas has experience
with leading travel and hospitality brands such as Leading Hotels
of the World, Fine Hotels and Resorts and GHM Hotels and Resorts.
He was most recently the Director for Performance Management at
the Singapore corporate office of Raffles Hotels and Resorts,
where he spent a total of five years.
He has amassed experience in
hotel openings from The Setai Miami, The Heritage House in
California, Raffles Hainan, and The Nam Hai in Vietnam; and
supported the pre-openings of Raffles Istanbul and Raffles
Jakarta.
“In addition to extensive experience in
pre-openings, Thomas has demonstrated versatility with various
aspects of the hospitality business, including performance and
quality management as well as operations,” said Erik Anderouard, Senior Vice
President, Operations, Pan Pacific Hotels Group. “IHaving worked
at leading hospitality brands, Thomas will bring Pan Pacific and
PARKROYAL’s operations to the next level and elevate the
performance of our properties worldwide.”
Thomas’ immediate responsibility is to oversee the opening of Pan
Pacific Beijing in China and Pan Pacific Yangon in Myanmar, which
are scheduled to open in the second and third quarters of this
year, respectively.
Following closely behind those hotels will be Pan
Pacific Serviced Suites Puteri Harbour, Johor and Parkroyal
Langkawi Resort in Malaysia and Pan Pacific London in the United Kingdom.
Thomas graduated top of his class with an
Executive MBA HES-SO and a Masters in Hospitality Business
Administration from Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne and an
undergraduate diploma from the Swiss Hotel Management School in
Montreux, Switzerland.
See other recent
news regarding:
Pan Pacific,
Parkroyal,
VP,
Vice President.