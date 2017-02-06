Delta to Expand Cincinnati Operations

|
Delta Air Lines is expanding travel options for
Cincinnati customers, with more seats, improved schedules and
upgraded aircraft to the most popular destinations available this
summer.
Customers will experience enhanced service in 13
of the 35 destinations Delta offers in Cincinnati and a total seat
growth of 6% in the city.
More than 75% of all
flights will operate with aircraft providing a First Class cabin,
the largest amount ever offered in Cincinnati.
“Enhancements reflect the solid demand from both business and
leisure travelers,” said Joe Esposito, Vice President – Network,
Americas. “We are proud to serve our Cincinnati customers.”
Upgrades
will take place in nine major markets:
Expanded service in
five cities with additional daily flights: Atlanta, Chicago,
Houston, Orlando and Toronto;
Aircraft upgrades in two
markets: Denver to mainline and all Minneapolis flights offering
First Class;
Seasonal extensions in two markets: Fort Myers
now operating daily throughout the summer and Seattle extending
into the fall and spring; and
Delta is improving
schedules in four markets: Charlotte, Hartford, Newark and
Philadelphia. Schedules in these markets will be retimed to allow
for convenient day trips for business and leisure travelers with
morning departures and evening returns. Flights will also be more
evenly distributed for improved coverage throughout the day.
"CVG is pleased to see Delta's capacity growth and schedule
enhancements," said Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern
Kentucky International Airport. "Delta's local CVG passenger
volume has grown for 15 consecutive months and these changes will
certainly help continue that trend while benefiting business and
leisure customers in our region."
Delta will operate 82
peak-day departures to 35 total destinations this summer including
Delta’s popular nonstop service to Paris-Charles de Gaulle in
conjunction with joint venture partner Air France KLM. Cancun and
Toronto service round out Delta’s international offerings.
