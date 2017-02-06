Delta to Expand Cincinnati Operations

Delta Air Lines is expanding travel options for Cincinnati customers, with more seats, improved schedules and upgraded aircraft to the most popular destinations available this summer.

Customers will experience enhanced service in 13 of the 35 destinations Delta offers in Cincinnati and a total seat growth of 6% in the city.

More than 75% of all flights will operate with aircraft providing a First Class cabin, the largest amount ever offered in Cincinnati.

“Enhancements reflect the solid demand from both business and leisure travelers,” said Joe Esposito, Vice President – Network, Americas. “We are proud to serve our Cincinnati customers.”

Upgrades will take place in nine major markets:

Expanded service in five cities with additional daily flights: Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Orlando and Toronto;

Aircraft upgrades in two markets: Denver to mainline and all Minneapolis flights offering First Class;

Seasonal extensions in two markets: Fort Myers now operating daily throughout the summer and Seattle extending into the fall and spring; and

Delta is improving schedules in four markets: Charlotte, Hartford, Newark and Philadelphia. Schedules in these markets will be retimed to allow for convenient day trips for business and leisure travelers with morning departures and evening returns. Flights will also be more evenly distributed for improved coverage throughout the day.

"CVG is pleased to see Delta's capacity growth and schedule enhancements," said Candace McGraw, CEO, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. "Delta's local CVG passenger volume has grown for 15 consecutive months and these changes will certainly help continue that trend while benefiting business and leisure customers in our region."

Delta will operate 82 peak-day departures to 35 total destinations this summer including Delta’s popular nonstop service to Paris-Charles de Gaulle in conjunction with joint venture partner Air France KLM. Cancun and Toronto service round out Delta’s international offerings.



