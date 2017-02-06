Belmond Appoints Senior Director for Development Middle East, Africa and India

|
Belmond recently appointed David Grossniklaus as
Senior Director of Development Middle East, Africa and India.
Based in Belmond’s newly-opened development
office in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre
(DIFC), in the United Arab Emirates, Mr. Grossniklaus will focus
on growing Belmond’s footprint across the region with new hotel
developments and conversion opportunities.
Kenneth Hatton, Senior Vice President for Global
Development, said, “David joins Belmond at an exciting time of
growth, as we move forward with the strategic plan to double the
footprint of the company by 2020. We are keen to pursue
acquisition and management opportunities across the Middle East
and Indian Ocean and the experience and expertise that David
brings to the role will be valuable assets to this endeavour, and
a tremendous springboard for the launch of our first office in the
region.”
With more than 16 years of hospitality industry experience, Mr.
Grossniklaus joins Belmond from Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where
he held the position of Associate Director Acquisitions and
Development for the Middle East and Africa. During the course of
his three years at Starwood, he closed a number of prominent deals
across the GCC, Ethiopia, Lebanon and South Africa.
Having
first worked with Belmond during an internship as eDistribution
Manager in 2002 while studying at Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne, Mr. Grossniklaus has since taken roles with Deloitte/STR Global, as
well as Fairmont-Raffles Hotels International, working on new
development for Swissotel.
Mr. Grossniklaus previously
relocated to Dubai in 2008, when he joined Nakheel Hotels/Istithmar,
a DP World entity, where he was actively involved in analyzing new
acquisitions, Joint-Venture valuations, equity investments and
existing assets performance.
A desire to build upon his
knowledge saw Mr. Grossniklaus travel to London to take on an
Executive MBA at CASS Business School – City University, and he is
passionate about travelling to explore cultural and historical
sites around the world.
“I am very pleased to be opening Belmond’s development
office, contributing to the expansion of the Belmond brand in the
Middle East, Indian Ocean, Africa and India. I believe Belmond is
well recognised by both travellers and investors as the leading
luxury owner and operator of hotels, trains and cruises and our
future developments will continue to create memorable and unique
travel experiences for our customers”, Mr. Grossniklaus said.
A Swiss national fluent in French and
English, when not in the office, he enjoys photography, diving and
fitness.
See other recent
news regarding:
Belmond,
Director.