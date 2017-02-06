ATR and Sweden’s BRA Perform First ATR Biofuel Flight

|
An ATR 72-600 of the Swedish carrier BRA (former
Braathens Regional) conducted a flight from Stockholm-Bromma to Umeå
last week fueled at 45% with fossil-free used cooking oil.
The flight was the first
powered by
biofuel for an ATR aircraft.
Several research and development initiatives are
currently underway in Sweden to produce biofuels from different
types of wood. In Sweden, forests cover more than 50% of the
country, and grow at a rate of 120 million cubic meters annually.
Making domestic air traffic in Sweden completely fossil-free would
require less than 2% of the total annual forest growth.
Christian Clemens, Chief Executive Officer of
BRA, said, “Sweden is currently debating a new tax on
aviation. It will have a minimal impact on emissions, and will
unfortunately slow down the pace in which we can continue to make
aviation more sustainable. The ATR 72-600, especially if powered
by biofuel, is the optimal transportation on many of our routes
and features the highest standards of environmental care.”
Christian Scherer, Chief Executive Officer of
ATR, added, “Today’s challenge is to get a large-scale
production of biofuels at affordable costs while avoiding a
negative impact on the environment. Swedish airlines like BRA can
take advantage of the massive expansion of its forests, along with
the operation of fuel-efficient turboprops, to reach the ambitious
goal of halving their CO2 emissions by 2025.”
BRA provides an essential air service to link
their main hub of Stockholm-Bromma to twelve Swedish regions.
