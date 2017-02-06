Air Canada Rouge to Launch Reykjavik Flights

|
Air Canada is to launch daily summer seasonal
flights from Canada to Reykjavik, Iceland.
Flights will operate four times and three
times per week from the carrier's Toronto and Montreal hubs
respectively, subject to government approvals.
"Iceland is an emerging and exciting vacation
destination growing in popularity with its array of outdoor
leisure and cultural adventures, and we're looking forward to
flying to the Land of Fire and Ice this summer," said Benjamin
Smith, President, Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. "As the only
Canadian airline and only Star Alliance carrier in North America
to fly to Iceland, customers from across Canada and the United
States can connect seamlessly and easily to these new non-stop
flights from our Toronto and Montreal hubs."
The new non-stop services will be operated by
Air Canada Rouge starting in June 2017 with 136-seat A319 aircraft
offering a choice of premium and economy classes of service.
All
flights provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star
Alliance reciprocal benefits and, for eligible customers, priority
check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at the Toronto and Montreal
hubs, priority boarding and other benefits.
