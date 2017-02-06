AccorHotels to Acquire Travel Keys

|
AccorHotels has entered into
exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100% of Travel Keys,
one of the leading players in the private vacation rental market.
Founded in 1991, Travel Keys is an elite travel broker
representing a luxury collection of over 5,000 highly curated
villas across more than 100 destinations across the Caribbean,
Mexico, Hawaii & the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa.
The combination of Travel Keys with
onefinestay and Squarebreak will provide AccorHotels with about 8,500 addresses in the luxury private rental
market, in both the vacation and
urban segments.
Sebastien Bazin, Chairman &
CEO of AccorHotels, said, “We are extremely pleased to have
Bobby Gibson and his team join the AccorHotels family. They have
built a very robust business over the years that will be
instrumental in our strategy to create the number one luxury
private rental player in the world. Travel Keys brings an
impressive portfolio of premium properties to our existing
activities. This acquisition further demonstrates our agility and
dynamic approach to offer comprehensive services to our clients.”
The transaction is expected to close in Q2
2017 after customary due diligence.
