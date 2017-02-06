AccorHotels to Acquire Travel Keys

AccorHotels has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100% of Travel Keys, one of the leading players in the private vacation rental market.

Founded in 1991, Travel Keys is an elite travel broker representing a luxury collection of over 5,000 highly curated villas across more than 100 destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii & the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The combination of Travel Keys with onefinestay and Squarebreak will provide AccorHotels with about 8,500 addresses in the luxury private rental market, in both the vacation and urban segments.

Sebastien Bazin, Chairman & CEO of AccorHotels, said, “We are extremely pleased to have Bobby Gibson and his team join the AccorHotels family. They have built a very robust business over the years that will be instrumental in our strategy to create the number one luxury private rental player in the world. Travel Keys brings an impressive portfolio of premium properties to our existing activities. This acquisition further demonstrates our agility and dynamic approach to offer comprehensive services to our clients.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2017 after customary due diligence.

