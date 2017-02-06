AccorHotels and Qatar Airways Join Forces for More Rewarding Loyalty Programs

|
Qatar Airways and AccorHotels have joined forces
to offer members of their respective loyalty programmes an even
more rewarding travel experience.
Members of Qatar Airways’ loyalty
programme Privilege Club can now convert their Qmiles into Le Club
AccorHotels points at the conversion rate of 4,500 Qmiles for
1,000 LCAH points. This will allow them to purchase free nights
and discounts on their next stay in over 3,400 hotels, from luxury
to economy, and to access the multiple rewards – Elite
Experiences, Dream Stays, La Collection e-boutique, etc - offered
by the Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme.
Qatar Airways Vice President, Customer Loyalty &
Relationship Management Dr. Ian Di Tullio, said, “Qatar Airways
Privilege Club is delighted to further enhance the benefits
offered to our members by partnering with AccorHotels and Le Club
AccorHotels. This unique partnership will provide a rewarding
travel experience to our members by offering them even more
options to earn and redeem their Qmiles at some of the best hotels
and resorts worldwide. This partnership illustrates the continued
commitment of Privilege Club to listen to its members and make the
programme more engaging to the increasingly discerning world
traveller.”
The more than 30 million Le Club AccorHotels
loyalty programme members who have already notched up 2,000 points
can convert them into Qmiles and access a network of over 150
destinations.
Emanuel Baudart, Chief Customer Officer at
AccorHotels said, “Since its inception, the Le Club
AccorHotels loyalty program has focused on recognizing our guests
and continuously enriching the services and experiences we offer
them. That’s why today we are delighted to have this partnership
with Qatar which reflects the dynamic momentum of our burgeoning
program and allows us to supplement the already wide range of
benefits and rewards we reserve for the Group’s loyal guests.”
