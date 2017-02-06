TravelNewsAsia.com
AccorHotels and Qatar Airways Join Forces for More Rewarding Loyalty Programs

Qatar Airways and AccorHotels have joined forces to offer members of their respective loyalty programmes an even more rewarding travel experience.

 Members of Qatar Airways’ loyalty programme Privilege Club can now convert their Qmiles into Le Club AccorHotels points at the conversion rate of 4,500 Qmiles for 1,000 LCAH points. This will allow them to purchase free nights and discounts on their next stay in over 3,400 hotels, from luxury to economy, and to access the multiple rewards – Elite Experiences, Dream Stays, La Collection e-boutique, etc - offered by the Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme.

Accor Hotels Le Club

Qatar Airways Vice President, Customer Loyalty & Relationship Management Dr. Ian Di Tullio, said, “Qatar Airways Privilege Club is delighted to further enhance the benefits offered to our members by partnering with AccorHotels and Le Club AccorHotels. This unique partnership will provide a rewarding travel experience to our members by offering them even more options to earn and redeem their Qmiles at some of the best hotels and resorts worldwide. This partnership illustrates the continued commitment of Privilege Club to listen to its members and make the programme more engaging to the increasingly discerning world traveller.”

The more than 30 million Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme members who have already notched up 2,000 points can convert them into Qmiles and access a network of over 150 destinations.

Emanuel Baudart, Chief Customer Officer at AccorHotels said, “Since its inception, the Le Club AccorHotels loyalty program has focused on recognizing our guests and continuously enriching the services and experiences we offer them. That’s why today we are delighted to have this partnership with Qatar which reflects the dynamic momentum of our burgeoning program and allows us to supplement the already wide range of benefits and rewards we reserve for the Group’s loyal guests.”

