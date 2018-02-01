Andacura Signs Second Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Andacura Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement with Phayapak Company Limited to manage its second hotel in Bangkok.

The new-build, 72-key Vela Bangkok by Andacura Harmony, located close to Rachathewi Sky Train Station in the heart of Bangkok, is scheduled to open on 1 February 2018.

The Vela Bangkok Hotel features a restaurant, bar and swimming pool.

“We are very proud and honoured to have been selected as the operator of this high potential hotel,” said Klaus R. Rauter, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Andacura Hotels & Resorts. “We are poised to shake up the 4-star market in Bangkok more than a little with a new exciting product and service concept.”

Andacura's other property in Bangkok is the 3-star Armoni Boutique Hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 11.



