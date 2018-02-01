Andacura Signs Second Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand

Andacura Hotels & Resorts has signed an
agreement with Phayapak Company Limited to manage its second hotel
in Bangkok.
The new-build, 72-key Vela Bangkok by Andacura
Harmony, located close to Rachathewi Sky Train Station in the
heart of Bangkok, is scheduled to open on 1 February 2018.
The Vela Bangkok Hotel features a restaurant,
bar and swimming pool.
“We are very proud and honoured to have been
selected as the operator of this high potential hotel,” said Klaus
R. Rauter, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of
Andacura Hotels & Resorts. “We are poised to shake up the 4-star market in Bangkok
more than a little with a new exciting product and service
concept.”
Andacura's other property in Bangkok is the
3-star Armoni Boutique Hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 11.