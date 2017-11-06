TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 6 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Guadalcanal 75th Anniversary Gives Solomon Islands Boost in Visitor Arrivals

The 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal has been attributed as the key factor in the Solomon Islands recording its biggest ever August visitor intake since arrival records began.

 A total of 2,589 visitors arrived in August 2017, a 34.98% increase over the 1,916 recorded in August 2016 with marked increases seen from Australia, the US, New Zealand and particularly Japan.

Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau CEO, Josefa ‘Jo’ Tuamoto said the 75th anniversary had undoubtedly played a major role in the result.

The 75th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal has been attributed as the key factor in the Solomon Islands recording its biggest ever August visitor intake since arrival records began.  A total of 2,589 visitors arrived in August 2017, a 34.98% increase over the 1,916 recorded in August 2016 with marked increases seen from Australia, the US, New Zealand and particularly Japan. Click to enlarge.

“Given the huge amount of effort which went into promoting the event on a worldwide basis, we were confident of an increase in our international visitors so the result is very pleasing indeed,” Mr Tuamoto said. “Our amazing WWII history, our well-preserved battlefields and our war museums continue to prove a major attraction and especially, the huge amount of sunken ships and aircraft which have made us such a mecca for the international dive market. The Solomon Islanders played a key role in the Guadalcanal campaign and are incredibly proud that their country was the place where freedom was fought for and ultimately won for the South Pacific region.”

Australian figures again continued to dominate, the 6,425 figure recorded for August a 3.4% increase over the 2,016 total of 6,211, representing 35.41 of all visitation for the month.

A total of 1,125 US passport holders, a 5.63% increase over the 1,065 recorded last year, visited across the month. Many of these US military personnel on hand for the commemorative events and additionally, the families of US veterans who fought in the Guadalcanal campaign.

It was a similar story with New Zealand which also played a major role in the Solomon Islands during WWII. A total of 1,108 Kiwis visited in August, a 5.63% increase over the 1,065 August 2016 intake.

Japanese arrivals jumped from 322 in August 2016 to 474, an increase of 47.2%, with almost all of the visitors relatives of the Japanese military who fought in the campaign.

The August 2017 figure has played a key role in keeping the destination well on track for a positive year end with the 16,190 international visitor tally recorded for the period January to August representing an 8.27% increase over the 14,953 figure recorded for the same period in 2016.

See other recent news regarding: Solomon Islands, Arrivals.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com