Sabre to Provide MIDT Network Plus Data to Hong Kong Airlines

Sabre has signed a multi-year agreement to provide Sabre MIDT Network Plus data to Hong Kong Airlines.

The purchase is expected to be central in providing the airline with much-needed intelligence as they chart their expansion plans into North America.

Hong Kong Airlines will now have access to booking data from Sabre agents worldwide for all traveller origins and destinations where Hong Kong Airlines operates at least one segment of the traveller journey.

The data also includes information on preceding and follow-on segments for those routes, which will help Hong Kong Airlines better understand passenger traffic patterns and design their network to meet market demand, provide passengers with increased choices and maximise revenues.

“Through our sophisticated business intelligence tools, we are helping customers unlock deeper data-driven insights and adapt to changing market influences and trends,” said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president of Air Commerce, Sabre Travel Network Asia. “Hong Kong Airlines recognises the value of Sabre’s big data and intends to use the insights in their business decision-making, making improvements to marketing, revenue management, network and operational decisions,” he added.

Hong Kong Airlines will be flying its inaugural direct flight to Los Angeles, USA in December 2017. Following this first destination in continental United States, the airline hopes to further expand its network in North America and provide more travel options to its customers.

“The expansion to Los Angeles is an exciting milestone for Hong Kong Airlines as we further expand our international network,” said Wayne Wang, Assistant Director of Hong Kong Airlines. “As a market leader globally with deep knowledge of North America, we are confident Sabre will provide us with critical insights that can help us with making the right informed decisions.”



See other recent news regarding: Sabre, Hong Kong Airlines.