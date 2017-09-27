TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 6 Nov 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Sabre to Provide MIDT Network Plus Data to Hong Kong Airlines

Sabre has signed a multi-year agreement to provide Sabre MIDT Network Plus data to Hong Kong Airlines.

 The purchase is expected to be central in providing the airline with much-needed intelligence as they chart their expansion plans into North America.

Hong Kong Airlines will now have access to booking data from Sabre agents worldwide for all traveller origins and destinations where Hong Kong Airlines operates at least one segment of the traveller journey.

Hong Kong Airlines A330 reg: B-LNO at Tokyo Narita Airport in Japan on 27 September 2017. Click to enlarge.

 The data also includes information on preceding and follow-on segments for those routes, which will help Hong Kong Airlines better understand passenger traffic patterns and design their network to meet market demand, provide passengers with increased choices and maximise revenues.

“Through our sophisticated business intelligence tools, we are helping customers unlock deeper data-driven insights and adapt to changing market influences and trends,” said Rakesh Narayanan, vice president of Air Commerce, Sabre Travel Network Asia. “Hong Kong Airlines recognises the value of Sabre’s big data and intends to use the insights in their business decision-making, making improvements to marketing, revenue management, network and operational decisions,” he added.

Hong Kong Airlines will be flying its inaugural direct flight to Los Angeles, USA in December 2017. Following this first destination in continental United States, the airline hopes to further expand its network in North America and provide more travel options to its customers.

“The expansion to Los Angeles is an exciting milestone for Hong Kong Airlines as we further expand our international network,” said Wayne Wang, Assistant Director of Hong Kong Airlines. “As a market leader globally with deep knowledge of North America, we are confident Sabre will provide us with critical insights that can help us with making the right informed decisions.”

See other recent news regarding: Sabre, Hong Kong Airlines.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com