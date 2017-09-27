Sabre to Provide MIDT Network Plus Data to Hong Kong Airlines

|
Sabre has signed a multi-year agreement to
provide Sabre MIDT Network Plus data to Hong Kong Airlines.
The purchase is expected to be central in
providing the airline with much-needed intelligence as they chart
their expansion plans into North America.
Hong Kong Airlines will now have access to
booking data from Sabre agents worldwide for all traveller origins
and destinations where Hong Kong Airlines operates at least one
segment of the traveller journey.
The data also includes
information on preceding and follow-on segments for those routes,
which will help Hong Kong Airlines better understand passenger
traffic patterns and design their network to meet market demand,
provide passengers with increased choices and maximise revenues.
“Through our sophisticated business intelligence
tools, we are helping customers unlock deeper data-driven insights
and adapt to changing market influences and trends,” said
Rakesh
Narayanan, vice president of Air Commerce, Sabre Travel Network
Asia. “Hong Kong Airlines recognises the value of Sabre’s big data
and intends to use the insights in their business decision-making,
making improvements to marketing, revenue management, network and
operational decisions,” he added.
Hong Kong Airlines will be flying its inaugural
direct flight to Los Angeles, USA in December 2017. Following this
first destination in continental United States, the airline hopes
to further expand its network in North America and provide more
travel options to its customers.
“The expansion to Los Angeles is an exciting
milestone for Hong Kong Airlines as we further expand our
international network,” said Wayne Wang, Assistant Director of
Hong Kong Airlines. “As a market leader globally with deep
knowledge of North America, we are confident Sabre will provide us
with critical insights that can help us with making the right
informed decisions.”
