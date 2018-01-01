Mandarin Oriental Appoints New COO, CRO and GDD

|
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has made the
following senior management appointments:
Christoph Mares has been promoted to Chief
Operating Officer, effective 1 January 2018 and will be
responsible for global hotel operations and the operational
functions of F&B, Rooms and Quality, as well as Spa and Wellness.
Christoph will be based at the group’s
Hong Kong corporate office, moving from his current position in
London as Executive Vice President, Operations Director, Europe,
Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI).
Christoph has over 25 years’ experience in
luxury hotel management around the world. He first joined Mandarin
Oriental in 2000, and held senior management positions in the
London, Paris and Munich hotels. In 2008, he joined Emaar
Hospitality Group LLC as Chief Operating Officer before returning to
Mandarin Oriental in 2009 in his current position.
Richard Baker
(pictured), currently Executive Vice
President, Operations Director – Asia, has been appointed Group
Chief Relationship Officer effective 1 January 2018.
In this new
role, Richard will lead the company’s portfolio management focus,
bringing new hotel opening projects to fruition, and
managing key owner and partner relationships. Richard will
continue to be responsible for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental
portfolio. He will also coordinate internal projects, ensuring the
group’s readiness for its future growth. Richard will remain based
at the group’s Hong Kong corporate office.
Richard has over 30 years’ experience in luxury
hotel management, holding senior management positions with
Rosewood Hotels and Resorts and Four Seasons, before joining
Mandarin Oriental in 2006 as General Manager - Corporate in the
Americas. He was promoted to Executive Vice President, Operations
Director - The Americas in 2008, before moving to Asia in 2013 to
take up his current role.
Paul Massot has been appointed
as Group Development
Director, responsible for driving the company’s global development
strategy and development pipeline. He is based at the group’s
London corporate office, and has recently appointed additional
regional development resources to support the group’s expansion
strategy.
Paul joined the group’s flagship, Mandarin
Oriental, Hong Kong in 1990, before moving to the corporate office
in Hong Kong as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Asia
Pacific. In 2001, he joined the group’s corporate office in London
as Senior Vice President of Sales Worldwide, before taking over
responsibility for hotel development in EMEA in 2006 and adding
the Americas region to his area of responsibility in 2016.
See other recent
news regarding:
Mandarin Oriental,
COO.