[HD video below] Emirates took delivery of its 100th Airbus A380
aircraft on Friday.
Powered by Rolls-Royce engines, Emirates’
100th A380 is configured in three cabin classes, with 14 private
suites in First class, 76 seats in Business and 426 seats in
Economy. It also features the airline’s newly revamped Onboard
Lounge.
The aircraft has been painted in a special
livery of the late HH Sheikh Zayed
bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founding father of the United Arab Emirates.
His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum,
Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, said, “For Emirates, the A380 has been a success. We’ve been
able to utilise it at slot-constrained airports, as well as at
regional and ‘secondary’ airports where we have grown passenger
demand. Each time we deploy an A380 onto a route, it typically
stimulates further traffic and demand as travellers are attracted
by our flagship A380 experience. We remain committed to the
programme and will work closely with Airbus and our partners to
continually enhance our A380 product as we look ahead to receiving
our remaining 42 aircraft on order.”
The Emirates A380 programme creates and supports
manufacturing jobs across the global aircraft manufacturing supply
chain. Airbus estimates that Emirates’ A380 orders alone support
41,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs in Europe, including some
14,500 in Germany alone. These are high-skilled jobs and impact a
high-value supply chain, creating a significant multiplier effect
in the countries where Airbus has aircraft production facilities.
The estimated Europe-wide impact of Emirates’ A380 investment
amounts to €3.4 billion in GDP in 2013/14. In Germany and France
the GDP impact is €1.2 billion for each country.
“We are extremely
proud of our long-standing relationship with Emirates – a
partnership that has been integral to the A380 programme,” said
Tom Enders. “It is a source of immense satisfaction for everyone
at Airbus that such a visionary airline has believed in the A380
from the beginning and chosen it as its flagship and the backbone
of its operations. And, of course, it is always exciting to hear
positive feedback from our customers and passengers about the
aircraft, while associating it with Dubai’s success as the world’s
most dynamic air transport hub.”
The introduction of
Emirates’ first A380 in 2008 set new standards for customer
experience, introducing many industry firsts including the Onboard
Lounge, Shower Spas, free wi-fi and advanced inflight
entertainment systems in all classes, as well as many other
features.
The airline has implemented countless
improvements on board its A380 fleet since 2008, ranging from
subtle updates such as the addition of in-seat USB ports and
introduction of electric window blinds, to more major upgrades
such as relocating overhead luggage bins to provide a more
spacious cabin, installing bigger and better inflight
entertainment systems and a newly revamped Onboard Lounge.
The airline receives
on average 11 A380 deliveries per year, starting from its first
aircraft in August 2008. In its 2016/17 financial year, Emirates
received a record 19 new A380 aircraft.
Emirates has 1,500 flight deck crew and over
23,000 cabin crew specially trained to operate its A380 fleet and over 85 million passengers have
already flown on the
Emirates A380.
Emirates' 100th Airbus A380 aircraft will be on display at the upcoming
Dubai Air Show and will enter service afterwards.