Air China Takes Delivery of First Boeing 737 MAX 8

Air China has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8.
China's national flag carrier is the
first airline in the country to receive the 737 MAX.
Customers
throughout China will take delivery of nearly 100 737 MAXs by the
end of next year.
"Air China has been a longstanding valued
customer for decades," said Rick Anderson, vice president of
Sales, Northeast Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "This delivery
marks another significant milestone in our enduring partnership.
We are confident that the 737 MAX 8 will play a key role in Air
China's continued growth."
Boeing's partnership with Air
China dates back to the 1970s and the airline's fleet now includes seven
Boeing 747-8s, 26 777-300ERs, 11 787-9 Dreamliners and more than
140 Next-Generation 737s.
The 737 MAX is powered by CFM
International LEAP-1B engines.
