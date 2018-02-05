AirAsia X to Launch KL - Jaipur Flights

AirAsia X has unveiled plans to launch direct
flights between Kuala Lumpur and Jaipur, the capital city of
Rajasthan, India effective 5 February 2018.
The airline will operate the route four
times per week.
AirAsia X Chief Executive Officer Benyamin
Ismail said, “This new route will offer travel convenience and
affordable option for our guests. Before this, guests wanting to
travel to Jaipur with us would have had to first fly from Kuala
Lumpur to Delhi for five hours and 30 minutes or to Mumbai for
five hours before taking a domestic flight, spending quite a bit
for another hour from Delhi or two and a half hours from Mumbai to
reach Jaipur. For those who opt for ground travel, it will take at
least five hours to get to Jaipur from Delhi and about half the
journey from Mumbai. With this new route, passengers can cut short
travel time and fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Jaipur in only
five hours and 30 minutes. We are expecting to carry between
132,000 and 143,000 passengers between February and December next
year for this route with a frequency of 4 times a week.”
High Commissioner of India to Malaysia High
Excellency Shri T.S. Tirumurti said, “We would like to
congratulate AirAsia X for the launch of this new route. We
commend AirAsia for its efforts to provide enhanced links between
India and Malaysia, and opening a route to the State of Rajasthan,
which is a tourists’ paradise. We are confident that these links
will benefit the tourists of both countries and open up the
potential in the field of tourism and business.”
