Mon, 6 Nov 2017
AirAsia X to Launch KL - Jaipur Flights

AirAsia X has unveiled plans to launch direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, India effective 5 February 2018.

 The airline will operate the route four times per week.

Strange effect in the very sunny sky over Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on 14 May 2014 while filming Thai AirAsia X's Airbus A330-300 Aircraft - HD Video Tour. Click to enlarge.

AirAsia X Chief Executive Officer Benyamin Ismail said, “This new route will offer travel convenience and affordable option for our guests. Before this, guests wanting to travel to Jaipur with us would have had to first fly from Kuala Lumpur to Delhi for five hours and 30 minutes or to Mumbai for five hours before taking a domestic flight, spending quite a bit for another hour from Delhi or two and a half hours from Mumbai to reach Jaipur. For those who opt for ground travel, it will take at least five hours to get to Jaipur from Delhi and about half the journey from Mumbai. With this new route, passengers can cut short travel time and fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Jaipur in only five hours and 30 minutes. We are expecting to carry between 132,000 and 143,000 passengers between February and December next year for this route with a frequency of 4 times a week.”

High Commissioner of India to Malaysia High Excellency Shri T.S. Tirumurti said, “We would like to congratulate AirAsia X for the launch of this new route. We commend AirAsia for its efforts to provide enhanced links between India and Malaysia, and opening a route to the State of Rajasthan, which is a tourists’ paradise. We are confident that these links will benefit the tourists of both countries and open up the potential in the field of tourism and business.”

