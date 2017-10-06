Tourism Authority of Thailand Restructures Deputy Governor Positions

|
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has
restructured the following seven Deputy Governor positions:
Mr. Santi Chudintra, Deputy Governor for Policy and
Planning, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for International Marketing
(Asia and the South Pacific). The position oversees the marketing
and promotion of Thai tourism products and services, and the
cooperation with potential partners in Asia and the South Pacific,
to attract tourists from these markets.
Mrs. Sujitra Jongchansitto (pictured), Deputy Governor for Domestic
Marketing, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, overseeing the development and promotion of tourism
products and services in line with the demands of both travellers and investors.
Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy Governor for
International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific), is now
Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa,
Middle East and Americas). The position oversees the marketing and
promotion of Thai tourism products and services, and the
cooperation with potential partners in Europe, Africa, the Middle
East and Americas, to attract tourists from these markets.
Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for International
Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas), has been
appointed as Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications. The position
oversees the planning and execution of strategic advertisement and
public relations campaigns across all media channels to ensure the
positive image of Thailand as a preferred tourist destination.
Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for
Marketing Communications, is now Deputy Governor for Policy
and Planning. The position oversees the organisational policy,
overall marketing strategy planning, monitoring and evaluation,
and crisis management through the use of sophisticated information
technology.
Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products
and Business, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing.
The position oversees the planning and execution of domestic
tourism campaigns to encourage Thais and expatriates to travel more
within Thailand.
Mr. Charun Ohnmee, Advisor 10, has been
appointed as Deputy Governor
for Administration, overseeing human resources, finance, the organisation’s rules and regulations as well as bylaws.
See other recent
news regarding:
:
TAT,
Tourism Authority of Thailand,
Thailand.