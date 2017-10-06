Tourism Authority of Thailand Restructures Deputy Governor Positions

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has restructured the following seven Deputy Governor positions:

Mr. Santi Chudintra, Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific). The position oversees the marketing and promotion of Thai tourism products and services, and the cooperation with potential partners in Asia and the South Pacific, to attract tourists from these markets.

Mrs. Sujitra Jongchansitto (pictured), Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, overseeing the development and promotion of tourism products and services in line with the demands of both travellers and investors.

Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific), is now Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas). The position oversees the marketing and promotion of Thai tourism products and services, and the cooperation with potential partners in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Americas, to attract tourists from these markets.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas), has been appointed as Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications. The position oversees the planning and execution of strategic advertisement and public relations campaigns across all media channels to ensure the positive image of Thailand as a preferred tourist destination.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, is now Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning. The position oversees the organisational policy, overall marketing strategy planning, monitoring and evaluation, and crisis management through the use of sophisticated information technology.

Mr. Noppadon Pakprot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing. The position oversees the planning and execution of domestic tourism campaigns to encourage Thais and expatriates to travel more within Thailand.

Mr. Charun Ohnmee, Advisor 10, has been appointed as Deputy Governor for Administration, overseeing human resources, finance, the organisation’s rules and regulations as well as bylaws.



