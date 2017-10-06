Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in UK Takes Delivery of First Airbus H145

|
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC), operated by
Babcock Mission Critical Services (MCS), has taken delivery of its
first Airbus H145.
The aircraft, which has been
acquired by MAAC to further extend their Helicopter Emergency
Medical Services (HEMS) operations, will see
Babcock MCS provide the Bucher medical interior as well as operate
the aircraft on behalf of the charity.
The new addition to MAAC’s
fleet, which is equipped with Airbus Helicopters’ Helionix
advanced avionics and autopilot suite, has a maximum range of more
than 403 nautical miles and a Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) of
3700kg.
Until now, MAAC’s fleet has been made up of three EC135
helicopters and the increase in range, payload and space that the
H145 brings will help MAAC’s increase and extend HEMS operations
across a larger region.
Colin James, Managing Director of
Airbus Helicopters in the UK said, “The handover of this aircraft
is the latest evolution of our close collaboration and partnership
approach to supporting critical services in the UK. With the H145,
Babcock is set to provide a cutting-edge solution to Midlands Air
Ambulance Charity, who will benefit from an aircraft that, time
and again, has proved to be the ideal platform for UK HEMS
operations.”
This will be the tenth H145 to operate in UK
HEMS when it enters service with MAAC.
See other recent
news regarding:
Air Ambulance,
Helicopters,
Airbus,
H145.