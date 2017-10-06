Tom Roelens Appointed GM of Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur

|
Tom Roelens has been appointed General Manager
of the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur.
Roelens’ Four Seasons career began in Southeast
Asia 17 years ago at the former Regent Jakarta, following earlier
positions in Bali, Dubai and his native Belgium.
After a stint in
California, he returned to Asia and island life at the acclaimed
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, before leading the
extensive transformation of Four Seasons Resort Lanai over the
past ten years.
“It’s an absolutely stunning building in the
best possible location in the city,” said Roelens. “I’m
particularly excited that in this fast-paced and expanding
metropolis, we will be able to offer both business and leisure
travellers a true oasis of luxury and personalised service in an
intimate setting, while remaining wired to the city’s energy and
opportunity.”
As Roelens assembles his team, construction
continues to progress at a rapid pace, and the reservation books
are anticipated to open in early 2018 in anticipation of a spring
opening.
The 209-room
hotel is paired with the company’s largest residential project to
date, with 242 Four Seasons Private Residences and 27 serviced
apartments.
