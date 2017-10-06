Tom Roelens Appointed GM of Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Tom Roelens has been appointed General Manager of the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

Roelens’ Four Seasons career began in Southeast Asia 17 years ago at the former Regent Jakarta, following earlier positions in Bali, Dubai and his native Belgium.

After a stint in California, he returned to Asia and island life at the acclaimed Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, before leading the extensive transformation of Four Seasons Resort Lanai over the past ten years.

“It’s an absolutely stunning building in the best possible location in the city,” said Roelens. “I’m particularly excited that in this fast-paced and expanding metropolis, we will be able to offer both business and leisure travellers a true oasis of luxury and personalised service in an intimate setting, while remaining wired to the city’s energy and opportunity.”

As Roelens assembles his team, construction continues to progress at a rapid pace, and the reservation books are anticipated to open in early 2018 in anticipation of a spring opening.

The 209-room hotel is paired with the company’s largest residential project to date, with 242 Four Seasons Private Residences and 27 serviced apartments.



