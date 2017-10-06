Honeywell HTF7700L Engine Receives Certification for Cessna Citation Longitude

Honeywell’s latest model in the HTF7000 family of engines has been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration for the Cessna Citation Longitude, the upcoming super mid-size aircraft from Textron Aviation.

This type certification marks the sixth application of the HTF7000 family of engines. Variants of the engine family are also in service on the Bombardier Challenger 300 and Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G280, the Embraer Legacy 450 and Legacy 500, and now the Cessna Citation Longitude.

“Honeywell’s HTF7000 family continues to lead the way in performance, reliability and cost of ownership as it continues to expand its presence across business aviation,” said Brian Sill, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. “The HTF7700L engine certification for the Citation Longitude aircraft marks another successful milestone for the HTF7000 family, adding to its growing heritage.”

The HTF7000 family is designed for on-condition maintenance, which means the HTF7700L’s periodic inspections and standard maintenance are easily performed on-wing, reducing costly downtimes. Line replaceable components can even be removed and replaced using common hand tools.

Honeywell’s HTF7000 family has achieved more than 3.5 million flight hours, and is fast approaching the 2,000th production engine delivery in 2018, only 14 years after its first entry into service.

