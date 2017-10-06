Honeywell HTF7700L Engine Receives Certification for Cessna Citation Longitude

|
Honeywell’s latest model in the HTF7000 family
of engines has been certified by the Federal Aviation
Administration for the Cessna Citation Longitude, the upcoming
super mid-size aircraft from Textron Aviation.
This type certification marks the sixth
application of the HTF7000 family of engines. Variants of the engine family are also in service on the
Bombardier Challenger 300 and Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G280,
the Embraer Legacy 450 and Legacy 500, and now the Cessna Citation
Longitude.
“Honeywell’s HTF7000 family continues to lead
the way in performance, reliability and cost of ownership as it
continues to expand its presence across business aviation,” said
Brian Sill, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell
Aerospace. “The HTF7700L engine certification for the Citation
Longitude aircraft marks another successful milestone for the
HTF7000 family, adding to its growing heritage.”
The HTF7000 family is designed for on-condition
maintenance, which means the HTF7700L’s periodic inspections and
standard maintenance are easily performed on-wing, reducing costly
downtimes. Line replaceable components can even be removed and replaced
using common hand tools.
Honeywell’s HTF7000 family has achieved more
than 3.5 million flight hours, and is fast approaching the 2,000th
production engine delivery in 2018, only 14 years after its first
entry into service.
See also:
Business Jets: Exclusive HD video interview with Jean Michel
Jacob, President, of Dassault Aviation - Falcon Asia Pacific.
See other recent
news regarding:
Honeywell,
Cessna,
Textron.