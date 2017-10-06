|
Work is nearing completion on the Cachet Resort
Dewa Phuket, a new 128-room resort on Nai Yang Beach in Phuket,
Thailand.
The conversion property owned by R&B
Partners Co., Ltd. is scheduled to open mid-December.
“We are in the process of putting the finishing
touches on this magnificent property and eager to introduce the
Cachet Resort brand to this region,” said
Wouter Banning, Senior Vice President of Operations Southeast
Asia, Cachet Hospitality Group. “Phuket is an alluring vacation
destination and we are excited to introduce discerning travelers
to our acclaimed designs and offer the experience of our enticing
cuisines and luxurious amenities.”
Located on Thailand's largest island, Cachet
Resort Dewa Phuket marks the company’s second resort property and
adds to Cachet’s expanding portfolio in Southeast Asia.
Operations as a CHG managed property began
earlier this year, with interior renovations to be completed in
December 2017, helmed by Cachet Interior Design (CID).
The sprawling property will feature two
distinctive dining venues, a spa, fitness center, a yoga-focused
wellness center, a kids club, and two swimming pools.
Surrounded by azure waters and the lush
green forest of Sirinat National Park, Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket
is a 7-minute drive from Phuket International Airport and a
50-minute drive from Phuket Town.
