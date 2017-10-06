Work is nearing completion on the Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket, a new 128-room resort on Nai Yang Beach in Phuket, Thailand.

The conversion property owned by R&B Partners Co., Ltd. is scheduled to open mid-December.

“We are in the process of putting the finishing touches on this magnificent property and eager to introduce the Cachet Resort brand to this region,” said Wouter Banning, Senior Vice President of Operations Southeast Asia, Cachet Hospitality Group. “Phuket is an alluring vacation destination and we are excited to introduce discerning travelers to our acclaimed designs and offer the experience of our enticing cuisines and luxurious amenities.”

Located on Thailand's largest island, Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket marks the company’s second resort property and adds to Cachet’s expanding portfolio in Southeast Asia.

Operations as a CHG managed property began earlier this year, with interior renovations to be completed in December 2017, helmed by Cachet Interior Design (CID).

The sprawling property will feature two distinctive dining venues, a spa, fitness center, a yoga-focused wellness center, a kids club, and two swimming pools.

Surrounded by azure waters and the lush green forest of Sirinat National Park, Cachet Resort Dewa Phuket is a 7-minute drive from Phuket International Airport and a 50-minute drive from Phuket Town.



