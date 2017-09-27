Aviation: Global Passenger Traffic Demand Climbed 7.2% in August 2017

|
IATA's global passenger traffic data for August
shows that demand (measured in total revenue passenger kilometers
or RPKs) climbed 7.2% compared to the year-ago period.
The upward trend in seasonally-adjusted traffic has eased
from that seen at the end of 2016. August capacity (available seat
kilometers or ASKs) increased by 6.3%, and load factor climbed
0.7% percentage points to 84.5%, which was just below the record
for the month set in 2015.
"Following the strong summer traffic season in
the Northern hemisphere, 2017 is on course to be another year of
strong traffic growth. However, some important demand drivers are
easing, particularly lower fares. As we head towards the end of
the year we still expect growth to continue, but potentially at a
slower pace," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General
and CEO.
August international passenger demand rose 7.0%
compared to August 2016. All regions recorded increases, led by
airlines in Latin America. Capacity climbed 6.1%, and load factor
edged up 0.8 percentage points to 84.5%.
European carriers saw August demand climb
6.9% year-on-year, which was a slowdown from the 7.9% growth
recorded in July. International traffic on routes within Europe
has slid in recent months, in seasonally-adjusted terms, despite a
strengthening regional economic backdrop. Traffic conditions on
the Europe-Asia route have also softened on a seasonally-adjusted
basis. Capacity rose 5.5%, and load factor climbed 1.2 percentage
points to 88.3%, which was the highest among regions.
Asia Pacific airlines’ August traffic
increased 8.6% compared to the year-ago period, which was an
acceleration compared to the 6.6% rise in July. However, the same
trend of softening demand growth on routes within the region was
apparent. Capacity rose 8.3% and load factor inched up 0.2
percentage points to 81.4%.
Middle Eastern carriers posted a 5.5%
traffic increase in August, well below the five-year average pace
of 11.1%. The Middle East-to- North America market in particular
has been hit by a combination of factors, including the now lifted
cabin ban on large portable electronic devices, as well as a wider
impact from the proposed travel bans to the US. Traffic growth on
the segment was already slowing in early-2017, in conjunction with
an easing in the pace of growth of nonstop services flown by the
largest Middle Eastern airlines. Capacity increased 5.1%, with
load factor rising 0.3 percentage points to 81.4%.
North American airlines’ international
demand rose 5.5% compared to August a year ago, up from 4% growth
recorded in July and nearly double the five-year average of 3.1%.
However, there are signs that inbound travel to the US is being
negatively-impacted by the additional security measures now
involved with travelling there. Capacity rose 3.9%, and load
factor grew by 1.4 percentage points to 86.6%.
Latin American airlines experienced a 9.3%
demand increase in August compared to the same month last year.
Although this was down from the 11.1% increase in July, it was
still the strongest performance among regions. Capacity increased
by 10.1% and load factor slid 0.6 percentage points to 82.7%,
making the region the only one to see a decline in load factor.
Traffic on the North-South America route has recovered in recent
months, helped in part by signs of ongoing recovery in Brazil, the
region’s largest economy. Meanwhile, international RPKs flown
between North and Central America, as well as within South
America, have also continued to trend strongly upwards.
African airlines’ traffic climbed 6.4% in
August. The continent’s two largest economies, Nigeria and South
Africa, both exited from economic recessions during the second
quarter of the year. Nonetheless, seasonally adjusted traffic has
broadly tracked sideways so far this year. Capacity rose
3.4%, the smallest increase among regions, and load factor surged
2.1 percentage points to 75.7%.
Domestic Passenger
Markets
Demand for domestic travel climbed 7.6% in
August compared to August 2016, on pace with the 7.5% growth
recorded in July. Capacity rose 6.9% and load factor increased 0.6
percentage points to 84.5%. All markets reported demand increases
with the exception of Australia.
Indian airlines achieved a 36th
consecutive month of double-digit traffic growth as demand rose
16%. Traffic continues to be stimulated by sizeable increases in
the number of domestic routes served.
Brazil airlines’ domestic traffic climbed
5.5% year-on-year in August, up from 3.8% in the previous month.
Amid signs that the economic recovery is continuing, domestic RPKs
are trending upwards again, at an annualized pace of around 8%.
Progress on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction
Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)
"One year ago, states
came together under the leadership of the International Civil
Aviation Organization (ICAO) to achieve a historic agreement to
implement a market-based measure - CORSIA - that will support
airlines’ efforts to stabilize emissions with carbon neutral
growth," said de Juniac. "Even as we celebrate the CORSIA
anniversary we are reminded by strong traffic growth that managing
aviation’s carbon footprint is a major challenge. As an industry
we are aligned and committed to carbon-neutral growth from 2020
and to cutting emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050. We will
deliver on these commitments. The immediate challenge is to
finalize details and preparations for CORSIA. But we must also
intensify our partnership with governments to tackle other key
contributors to meeting our commitments. Modernizing air traffic
management and the commercialization of sustainable aviation fuels
are at the top of the list."
See also:
Business Jets: Exclusive HD video interview with Jean Michel
Jacob, President, of Dassault Aviation - Falcon Asia Pacific.
See other recent
news regarding:
IATA,
Aviation,
Traffic.