Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group Signs Two Avani Properties in Tunisia

Avani Hotels & Resorts has signed a deal with Groupe Chaabane to open two new properties in Tunisia.

Scheduled to open in the coming months, Avani Les Berges Du Lac Tunis Suites will be located in Les Berges du Lac II, a prime commercial, residential and diplomatic area in the Tunisian Capital.

The 41-key property will offer exclusive serviced apartment accommodation options ranging from Studios to Three-Bedroom Apartments and Lofts, catering to corporate and extended-stay demand.

There will also be an all-day dining restaurant and a health club with a gym, two spa treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms, and an indoor swimming pool.

In addition and currently in its design phase, Avani Gammarth Tunis Resort & Spa (pictured) is expected to open in 2021 and will offer 250 keys in a prime beachfront location.

Located 20 minutes from Tunis Airport and 30 minutes from the city centre, Gammarth is an upmarket coastal resort area of Tunis, catering to a mix of Leisure, Government, Corporate and MICE demand.

The new resort, part of a larger development that will include retail and entertainment zones, will offer 232 rooms and 18 private beach villas, five F&B outlets including a destination beach club, meeting space with a 1,000 square metre ballroom, a health club and Avani Spa, in addition to two swimming pools and a kid’s club.

Alejandro Bernabe, Vice President Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are really excited to be bringing our dynamic Avani brand to North Africa with the launch of these two properties in Tunis. We look forward to working closely with Groupe Chaabane to launch the brand in the Tunisian capital, a market which we are confident has a lot of potential.”

Launched by Minor Hotels Group in 2011, Avani Hotels & Resorts currently has 18 properties in operation in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia, Seychelles, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and the UAE, with the brand most recently launching in Europe in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.

