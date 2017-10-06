Thailand’s Minor Hotels Group Signs Two Avani Properties in Tunisia

|
Avani Hotels & Resorts has signed a deal
with Groupe Chaabane to open two new properties in Tunisia.
Scheduled to open in the coming months,
Avani Les Berges Du Lac Tunis Suites will be located in Les Berges
du Lac II, a prime commercial, residential and diplomatic area in
the Tunisian Capital.
The 41-key property will offer exclusive
serviced apartment accommodation options ranging from Studios to
Three-Bedroom Apartments and Lofts, catering to corporate and
extended-stay demand.
There will also be an all-day dining
restaurant and a health club with a gym, two spa treatment rooms,
sauna and steam rooms, and an indoor swimming pool.
In
addition and currently in its design phase, Avani Gammarth Tunis
Resort & Spa (pictured) is expected to open in 2021 and will offer 250 keys in a prime beachfront location.
Located 20 minutes from Tunis
Airport and 30 minutes from the city centre, Gammarth is an
upmarket coastal resort area of Tunis, catering to a mix of
Leisure, Government, Corporate and MICE demand.
The new resort, part of a larger development that will include retail
and entertainment zones, will offer 232
rooms and 18 private beach villas, five F&B outlets including a
destination beach club, meeting space with a
1,000 square metre ballroom, a health club and Avani Spa, in
addition to two swimming pools and a kid’s club.
Alejandro
Bernabe, Vice President Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are
really excited to be bringing our dynamic Avani brand to North
Africa with the launch of these two properties in Tunis. We look
forward to working closely with Groupe Chaabane to launch the
brand in the Tunisian capital, a market which we are confident has
a lot of potential.”
Launched by Minor Hotels Group in
2011, Avani Hotels & Resorts currently has
18 properties in operation in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam,
Malaysia, Seychelles, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia,
Zambia and the UAE, with the brand most recently launching in
Europe in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.
