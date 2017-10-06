Boeing to Acquire Aurora Flight Sciences to Advance Autonomous Technology Capabilities

|
Boeing has signed an agreement
to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences, a company that specializes in autonomous systems
technologies to enable advanced robotic aircraft for future
aerospace applications and vehicles.
"The combined strength
and innovation of our teams will advance the development of
autonomy for our commercial and military systems," said Greg Hyslop, chief technology officer and senior vice president of
Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology. "Together, these talented
teams will open new markets with transformational technologies."
Leveraging autonomous systems that include perception, machine
learning and advanced flight control systems, Aurora has designed,
produced and flown more than 30 unmanned air vehicles since the
company was founded in 1989.
During the
last decade, Aurora has collaborated with Boeing on the rapid
prototyping of innovative aircraft and structural assemblies for
both military and commercial applications.
"Since its
inception, Aurora has been focused on the development of
innovative aircraft that leverage autonomy to make aircraft
smarter," said John Langford, Aurora founder and chief executive
officer. "As an integral part of Boeing, our pioneered
technologies of long-endurance aircraft, robotic co-pilots, and
autonomous electric VTOLs will be transitioned into world-class
products for the global infrastructure."
Terms of the
agreement were not disclosed. This transaction is anticipated to
close following receipt of customary regulatory approvals. Once acquired, Aurora will
be a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology
known as Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company.
Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia,
Aurora has more than 550 employees and operates in six states in
the U.S. including a research and development center located near
MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, manufacturing facilities in
Bridgeport, West Virginia and Columbus, Mississippi with offices
in Dayton, Ohio, Mountain View, California and Luzern,
Switzerland.
