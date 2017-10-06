TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 6 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Chatbots and Artificial Intelligence Anticipating Real-Time Travel Needs

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and chatbots are leading the charge in the way that travellers manage their travel experience and represent the next wave in customised and intuitive travel management.

Designed to simplify life for corporate travellers, these technologies are beginning to assist like a skilled consultant that delivers timely and invaluable assistance.

Australia’s FCM Travel Solutions, one of the world’s largest corporate travel and expense management companies, has been developing its own innovative pocket travel assistant called Sam, short for Smart Assistant for Mobile.

It has been developed out of FCM’s Innovation Lab in Europe which aims to identify gaps in travel technology and develop solutions to provide the next level of assistance.

“Sam is a combination of AI-augmented chat functionality and a team of expert consultants to deliver the best of both technology and the human experience,” said James Kavanagh, FCM Travel Solutions’ General Manager Australia. “Not only will this app Sam fulfill most necessary travel management functions, but it goes further in tracking your location and providing real-time information and updates to you on things like traffic and departure delays and provide you with alternative travel options to suit. As well as telling you which carousel your luggage will arrive on, Sam can provide destination information and the cost of transfer options along with estimations of travel time to the airport.”

Using a messaging-based interface, Sam importantly provides users with access to their personal travel consultant for live assistance on the go, as it augments human capability and expertise rather than replacing it.

Sam is one such innovation that focuses on the experience of the traveller rather than another technology solution which has traditionally served the travel manager or buyer.

FCM Travel Solutions is seeing the impact that Generation Y is having on the corporate travel sector where the traveller and their experience is central to the service. The rising ‘voice of the traveller’ within organisations is demanding greater choice and flexibility.

James Kavanagh said that, “Innovation and the resulting technology is the enabler of a richer travel experience and one which anticipates and takes into account your location and previous travel and booking behaviours. Many travel companies — including airlines like Qantas, KLM, Lufthansa and Aeromexico — are deploying their own bots to provide personalised travel services.”

FCM Travel Solutions has been awarded the UK Guild of Travel Management Companies Innovation Award for 2017 for Sam. Following the current implementation trial Sam is likely to be rolled out to other markets including Australia.

“The smartphone era is transitioning into the conversation era where users are communicating with apps in a more message-based context and this will extend to include voice,” Mr Kavanagh said. “The best and most intuitive user interface will counter app fatigue and accompanied with specialist human expertise and a knowledge of previous travel patterns will better address travel requirements.”

See other recent news regarding: FCM, Technology, Solutions.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com