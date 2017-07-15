SriLankan Airlines to Launch Non-Stop Hong Kong - Colombo Flights

|
SriLankan Airlines will launch non-stop flights
between Hong Kong and Colombo on 15 July 2017.
SriLankan will
operate the route five times per week.
The commencement of the Hong Kong-Colombo direct
operations is yet another progressive initiative launched by
SriLankan Airlines focusing on the Asia Pacific region.
Travellers will be able to connect seamlessly
via Colombo with Middle Eastern destinations such as Dubai, Abu
Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman; Europe and
North America via London; and the SAARC region's main cities
including Male and Gan Island in the Maldives, Dhaka in
Bangladesh, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Trichy, Trivandrum, Kochi,
Madurai, Kolkata, Varanasi and Bodh Gaya in India.
See other recent
news regarding:
SriLankan Airlines,
Sri Lanka,
Hong Kong.