SriLankan Airlines to Launch Non-Stop Hong Kong - Colombo Flights

SriLankan Airlines will launch non-stop flights between Hong Kong and Colombo on 15 July 2017.

SriLankan will operate the route five times per week.

The commencement of the Hong Kong-Colombo direct operations is yet another progressive initiative launched by SriLankan Airlines focusing on the Asia Pacific region.

Travellers will be able to connect seamlessly via Colombo with Middle Eastern destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman; Europe and North America via London; and the SAARC region's main cities including Male and Gan Island in the Maldives, Dhaka in Bangladesh, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Trichy, Trivandrum, Kochi, Madurai, Kolkata, Varanasi and Bodh Gaya in India.

