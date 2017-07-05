Visitor Arrivals to Solomon Islands Up 11.8% in April 2017

|
International visitor arrivals to the Solomon
Islands increased by almost 12% in April 2017.
Official figures from the Solomon Islands
National Statistics Office show a total of 2,013 international
visitor arrivals for the month, representing an 11.8% increase over
the same period in 2016.
Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau (SIVB) CEO,
Josefa ‘Jo Tuamoto said the April result is a strong
accomplishment given the sluggish Q1 performance which saw figures
for the period January-March 2017 dip by 3.1% over the
corresponding period in 2016.
“Following on from
that slow start the 11.8% growth for April is good news and
represents a great achievement which we hope will pave the way to
the rest for the year,” he said.
Australian visitor arrivals again lead the
charge, the 822-figure recorded representing 41% of all visitor
arrivals.
Arrivals from all other key source markets – New Zealand, the US
and PNG – remained steady, in the process helping to keep the
Solomon Islands on track for an anticipated 7% increase in
overall visitation across 2017.
“We are also seeing
slow but growth from several of our emerging markets including
Europe and Asia which is very encouraging,” Mr Tuamoto said. “We are confident the activity leading into, during
and post the 75th anniversary of the Guadalcanal campaign and the
corresponding commemoration of the John F. Kennedy rescue in
August this year will play a role in boosting our 2017 numbers.”
