Visitor Arrivals to Solomon Islands Up 11.8% in April 2017

International visitor arrivals to the Solomon Islands increased by almost 12% in April 2017.

Official figures from the Solomon Islands National Statistics Office show a total of 2,013 international visitor arrivals for the month, representing an 11.8% increase over the same period in 2016.

Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau (SIVB) CEO, Josefa ‘Jo Tuamoto said the April result is a strong accomplishment given the sluggish Q1 performance which saw figures for the period January-March 2017 dip by 3.1% over the corresponding period in 2016.

“Following on from that slow start the 11.8% growth for April is good news and represents a great achievement which we hope will pave the way to the rest for the year,” he said.

Australian visitor arrivals again lead the charge, the 822-figure recorded representing 41% of all visitor arrivals.

Arrivals from all other key source markets – New Zealand, the US and PNG – remained steady, in the process helping to keep the Solomon Islands on track for an anticipated 7% increase in overall visitation across 2017.

“We are also seeing slow but growth from several of our emerging markets including Europe and Asia which is very encouraging,” Mr Tuamoto said. “We are confident the activity leading into, during and post the 75th anniversary of the Guadalcanal campaign and the corresponding commemoration of the John F. Kennedy rescue in August this year will play a role in boosting our 2017 numbers.”



