Singapore Airlines Launches HighFlyer Programme for SMEs

Singapore Airlines has launched an all-new
Singapore Airlines HighFlyer programme for Small and Medium-sized
Enterprises (SMEs) to get more mileage out of flights on company
business.
The new corporate travel programme is designed to reward
both corporates and employees when they fly with Singapore
Airlines and SilkAir.
Corporates will earn HighFlyer points while
employees continue to earn KrisFlyer miles each time an employee
flies with Singapore Airlines or SilkAir, making it a more
rewarding way to travel for business.
With no minimum annual
travel spend required, corporates earn five HighFlyer points for
every S$1 spend on tickets booked through Singapore Airlines’
corporate booking platform or an appointed travel agent.
Businesses have the flexibility of choosing how
and when to utilise HighFlyer points earned, with the option to
offset future ticket purchases partially or in full for flights on
Singapore Airlines or SilkAir to more than 100 destinations across
30 countries.
Through a self-service web portal, corporates
can check HighFlyer points balance, utilise HighFlyer points,
manage travellers and bookings, and download estatements.
Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Sales
and Marketing, Mr Campbell Wilson, said, “We are pleased to launch
the Singapore Airlines HighFlyer programme for Small and
Medium-sized Enterprises. We are always looking for more ways to
delight our customers and make their journey with us more
rewarding. The Singapore Airlines HighFlyer programme highlights
Singapore Airlines’ commitment to constantly enhance the benefits
for our corporate clients and business travellers.”
Corporates that reach a stipulated annual spend
will have the choice of transferring to the Singapore Airlines
Corporate Travel Programme, a corporate programme for large
businesses to enjoy corporate fares and additional benefits.
