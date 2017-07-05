Singapore Airlines Launches HighFlyer Programme for SMEs

Singapore Airlines has launched an all-new Singapore Airlines HighFlyer programme for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to get more mileage out of flights on company business.

The new corporate travel programme is designed to reward both corporates and employees when they fly with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir.

Corporates will earn HighFlyer points while employees continue to earn KrisFlyer miles each time an employee flies with Singapore Airlines or SilkAir, making it a more rewarding way to travel for business.

With no minimum annual travel spend required, corporates earn five HighFlyer points for every S$1 spend on tickets booked through Singapore Airlines’ corporate booking platform or an appointed travel agent.

Businesses have the flexibility of choosing how and when to utilise HighFlyer points earned, with the option to offset future ticket purchases partially or in full for flights on Singapore Airlines or SilkAir to more than 100 destinations across 30 countries.

Through a self-service web portal, corporates can check HighFlyer points balance, utilise HighFlyer points, manage travellers and bookings, and download estatements.

Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Mr Campbell Wilson, said, “We are pleased to launch the Singapore Airlines HighFlyer programme for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. We are always looking for more ways to delight our customers and make their journey with us more rewarding. The Singapore Airlines HighFlyer programme highlights Singapore Airlines’ commitment to constantly enhance the benefits for our corporate clients and business travellers.”

Corporates that reach a stipulated annual spend will have the choice of transferring to the Singapore Airlines Corporate Travel Programme, a corporate programme for large businesses to enjoy corporate fares and additional benefits.

See other recent news regarding: SIA, Singapore Airlines, Changi, Singapore.