Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Nice, France

|
Qatar Airways has
launched direct flights between Doha and Nice, the airline’s
second destination in France.
Located
on the magnificent French Riviera, Nice has a true cosmopolitan
vibe with fashionable boutiques and restaurants, alongside
magnificent beaches.
The city is also the gateway to the south of
France, including popular destinations such as Cannes, St. Tropez,
St. Maxime, Antibes and the region of Provence, while also being within easy
reach of neighbouring Monaco and northern Italy.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive,
Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are truly delighted to launch direct
service between Doha and Nice. The new route is a sign of our
continuous commitment to improving the travelling experience for
our passengers, both in France and around the world. With five
weekly flights operating between the two cities, passengers from
the South of France can now connect to more than 150 destinations
world-wide through Doha’s Hamad International Airport.”
Qatar Airways recently partnered the French
Riviera’s premium helicopter operator
Monacair, providing
passengers arriving in Nice on board the newly-launched direct
service the opportunity to seamlessly connect onto a Monacair
helicopter flight to Monte Carlo. Likewise, passengers travelling
from Monaco to Nice by helicopter will be able to connect at Nice
Côte d'Azur International Airport to a choice of more than 150
destinations on Qatar Airways’ global network.
The five
weekly flights between HIA and Nice Côte d'Azur International
Airport will be served by the Boeing B787 Dreamliner. The Qatar
Airways B787 Dreamliner offers a two class configuration with 22
seats in Business Class that can be turned into fully-flat beds
and configured in a 1–2–1 set-up, and 232 Economy seats in a 3–3–3
layout. The aircraft is also equipped with Oryx One in Flight
entertainment system, offering more than 3,000 entertainment
options including the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets,
music, games, and much more.
Nice Côte d'Azur International Airport Chief Executive Officer, Mr.
Dominique Thillaud, said, "The Qatar Airways flight out of Nice
enhances our long haul offering - one of the most complete amongst
French city airports - and improves the connectivity out of the
region, via the Doha hub. This is therefore excellent news for
tourism professionals on the Côte d'Azur and companies in the area
who will benefit from a new route for air cargo exports."
Qatar Airways currently
operates 21 weekly flights between Doha and Paris on board the
airline’s ultra-modern fleet of Airbus A380 and A350 aircraft. The airline
also recently opened its luxurious, state-of-the-art Premium
Lounge at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.
Cargo
Qatar Airways Cargo currently operates twice-weekly B777
freighters to Paris via Stansted, United Kingdom, in addition to
transporting belly cargo on the airline’s three-time daily
passenger flights to the capital city of France.
The introduction
of direct flights to Nice will offer 60 tonnes of weekly
belly-hold capacity and take the total cargo capacity out of
France to over 560 tonnes.
Major exports from Nice include
perfumes, flowers, vaccines and general cargo. Qatar Airways Cargo
offers its global customers specialist solutions to transport all
type of cargo via its state-of-the-art Doha hub.
