Qatar Airways Expedites Launch of Flights to Sohar and Prague

|
Qatar Airways has expedited the launch of flights to Sohar
in the Sultanate of
Oman, and Prague in the Czech Republic.
The Doha - Sohar service will operate
three times per week beginning 8 August, while the service between
Doha and Prague will operate on a daily basis from 21 August.
Both
destinations will be operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A320
aircraft.
The new Prague and
Sohar routes will be served by an Airbus A320 aircraft featuring
12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.
Passengers can use any transfer time to take advantage of the many
activities and services available at Hamad International Airport,
from the free Wi-Fi, airside swimming pool and play areas for
children, through to the multiple quiet areas in which passengers
can relax, as well as the amazing array of duty free shopping and
dining options.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said,
“Qatar Airways is committed to connecting more people
to more places, through our five-star hub, Hamad International
Airport, while supporting our global message of ‘Going Places
Together’.”
Other new destinations planned for the
remainder of this year and 2018 include Canberra, Australia;
Chiang Mai, Thailand.; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco,
U.S.; and Santiago, Chile. A total of 25 new destination launches
will take place throughout 2017-2018.
