Qatar Airways Expedites Launch of Flights to Sohar and Prague

Qatar Airways has expedited the launch of flights to Sohar in the Sultanate of Oman, and Prague in the Czech Republic.

The Doha - Sohar service will operate three times per week beginning 8 August, while the service between Doha and Prague will operate on a daily basis from 21 August.

Both destinations will be operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A320 aircraft.

The new Prague and Sohar routes will be served by an Airbus A320 aircraft featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

Passengers can use any transfer time to take advantage of the many activities and services available at Hamad International Airport, from the free Wi-Fi, airside swimming pool and play areas for children, through to the multiple quiet areas in which passengers can relax, as well as the amazing array of duty free shopping and dining options.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Qatar Airways is committed to connecting more people to more places, through our five-star hub, Hamad International Airport, while supporting our global message of ‘Going Places Together’.”

Other new destinations planned for the remainder of this year and 2018 include Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand.; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, U.S.; and Santiago, Chile. A total of 25 new destination launches will take place throughout 2017-2018.

