Archipelago International Signs Grand Aston
Hotel in Cuba
Archipelago International, one of Asia’s fastest
growing hotel management companies, has signed a deal to open its
first hotel in Cuba.
Scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2019,
the Grand Aston Varadero Resort will feature 438 rooms in Varadero,
one of the largest resort areas in the Caribbean.
Sprawling along the Peninsula de Hicacos, a finger of
land off Cuba's north coast, this famous strip boasts a beautiful
20-kilometer beach with a drawbridge that connects the sun, sand,
and sea of Varadero to the colonial side of mainland Cuba.