Archipelago International Signs Grand Aston Hotel in Cuba

Archipelago International, one of Asia’s fastest growing hotel management companies, has signed a deal to open its first hotel in Cuba.

Scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2019, the Grand Aston Varadero Resort will feature 438 rooms in Varadero, one of the largest resort areas in the Caribbean.

Sprawling along the Peninsula de Hicacos, a finger of land off Cuba's north coast, this famous strip boasts a beautiful 20-kilometer beach with a drawbridge that connects the sun, sand, and sea of Varadero to the colonial side of mainland Cuba.

