Scoot-Tiger Airways Signs Distribution Agreement with Sabre

Sabre has signed a global distribution
partnership with Scoot-Tiger Airways.
Sabre’s technology will enable Scoot-Tigerair to
maximise its reach through the Sabre Travel Marketplace,
connecting them to more than 425,000 travel agents globally.
Rakesh Narayanan, vice president of Supplier
Commerce, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, said, “Low-cost carriers (LCCs) are the biggest growth
drivers in the region. This trend is likely to continue as
countries in the region experience rising incomes and a propensity
for short- to mid-haul travel. Airlines like Scoot-Tigerair are
expanding their reach rapidly to cover destinations across the
region to keep up with traveller demands. As one of the first LCCs
in the region, we are honoured to work with Scoot-Tigerair, and
our technology will allow them to compete more effectively in a
very competitive environment.”
Scoot-Tiger Airways is a subsidiary of SIA Group
and flies to 60 destinations in Asia Pacific between their
networks and interline partnerships. Scoot-Tiger Airways tickets
are now available via Sabre.
Mr Trevor Spinks, Head of Sales and
Distribution, Scoot-Tigerair, said, “Scoot-Tiger Airways has
offered affordable airfares since Tigerair started in 2004 and
Scoot in 2012. We have been adding more destinations constantly
and entered into partnerships with airlines and alliances to
ensure that we provide the best value for our customers. We are confident that the
industry-leading solutions developed by Sabre will extend the
reach of our value proposition, and help to drive aviation growth
for the region.”
