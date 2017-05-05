Scoot-Tiger Airways Signs Distribution Agreement with Sabre

Sabre has signed a global distribution partnership with Scoot-Tiger Airways. Sabre’s technology will enable Scoot-Tigerair to maximise its reach through the Sabre Travel Marketplace, connecting them to more than 425,000 travel agents globally. Rakesh Narayanan, vice president of Supplier Commerce, Sabre Travel Network Asia Pacific, said, “Low-cost carriers (LCCs) are the biggest growth drivers in the region. This trend is likely to continue as countries in the region experience rising incomes and a propensity for short- to mid-haul travel. Airlines like Scoot-Tigerair are expanding their reach rapidly to cover destinations across the region to keep up with traveller demands. As one of the first LCCs in the region, we are honoured to work with Scoot-Tigerair, and our technology will allow them to compete more effectively in a very competitive environment.” Scoot-Tiger Airways is a subsidiary of SIA Group and flies to 60 destinations in Asia Pacific between their networks and interline partnerships. Scoot-Tiger Airways tickets are now available via Sabre. Mr Trevor Spinks, Head of Sales and Distribution, Scoot-Tigerair, said, “Scoot-Tiger Airways has offered affordable airfares since Tigerair started in 2004 and Scoot in 2012. We have been adding more destinations constantly and entered into partnerships with airlines and alliances to ensure that we provide the best value for our customers. We are confident that the industry-leading solutions developed by Sabre will extend the reach of our value proposition, and help to drive aviation growth for the region.” See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video and What’s Going to Happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel? HD Video Interview with GM as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: Scoot, Sabre.