Micasa Hotel Apartments Yangon to Rebrand as Mercure Yangon Kaba Aye

AccorHotels has signed a deal with SC Capital Partners Group to rebrand the Micasa Hotel Apartments Yangon as the Mercure Yangon Kaba Aye in Q3 of 2017.

The 183-room Mercure Yangon Kaba Aye features one, two and three-bedroom suites with high ceilings, fully equipped kitchenettes and balconies that overlook the pool or garden.

Leisure facilities include a fitness club, swimming pool and kids’ playhouse.

Food and beverage outlets include a ‘three-in-one’ concept dining, lounge and bar.

“Mercure offers the welcoming experience of unique hotels locally inspired, rooted in authentic values and culture,” said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of AccorHotels Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia. “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with SC Capital Partners Group with the latest addition of Mercure Yangon Kaba to our growing network in Myanmar.”

See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video and What’s Going to Happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel? HD Video Interview with GM as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: AccorHotels, Myanmar, Yangon, Residence.