Micasa Hotel Apartments Yangon to Rebrand as
Mercure Yangon Kaba Aye
AccorHotels has signed a deal with SC Capital
Partners Group to rebrand the Micasa Hotel Apartments Yangon as
the Mercure Yangon Kaba Aye in Q3 of 2017.
The 183-room Mercure Yangon Kaba Aye
features one, two and three-bedroom suites with high ceilings,
fully equipped kitchenettes and balconies that overlook the pool
or garden.
Leisure facilities include a fitness club,
swimming pool and kids’ playhouse.
Food and beverage outlets include a
‘three-in-one’ concept dining, lounge and bar.
“Mercure offers the welcoming experience of
unique hotels locally inspired, rooted in authentic values and
culture,” said Patrick Basset, Chief Operating Officer of
AccorHotels Upper Southeast and Northeast Asia. “We are delighted
to continue our long-standing partnership with SC Capital Partners
Group with the latest addition of Mercure Yangon Kaba to our
growing network in Myanmar.”