Fri, 5 May 2017
Changi Airport’s T4 to Have Over 80 Outlets

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has awarded all concession contracts for retail, food & beverage (F&B) and service outlets at its new Terminal 4 (T4).

With more than 80 outlets over 16,000 square metres, T4 has attracted many international and local retail and F&B operators, with over a quarter launching their maiden airport presence at T4.

For the first time in Changi Airport, two core duty-free categories – Liquor & Tobacco and Cosmetics & Perfumes, will combine and operate in a single integrated duty-free zone in the transit area. Located just after centralised immigration and security screening, passengers will be able to shop for their favourite duty-free purchases from both product categories seamlessly and combine all their duty-free purchases in a single transaction.

From the integrated duty-free zone, passengers will then be greeted with a cluster of 11-metre high double-volume façade outlets, with visually impactful storefront designs. This zone will offer a selection of popular retail brands - Charles & Keith, Coach & Furla, Gassan Watches, Michael Kors, The Cocoa Trees and TWG Tea Boutique.

Changi Airport Group's new Terminal 4

Another first for Changi, T4 will also introduce a heritage zone, inspired by Peranakan shophouses nestled around Singapore, and designed to take passengers a step back in time while shopping and dining. This zone will house familiar traditional brands Bee Cheng Hiang, Bengawan Solo, Curry Times, Eu Yan Sang and Heavenly Wang, with heritage-themed interior design and furnishings to invoke a sense of nostalgia for passengers.

Retail shops opening their first outlet in Changi Airport include home-grown footwear label PAZZION, paper maker Moleskine, as well as British retailer WHSmith – which will be opening their first Singapore bookstore in the T4 transit area.

For dining, passengers and airport visitors will get to savour a wide selection of local and international cuisines. In the transit area, new outlets include Tiger’s Den, serving bar food and light snacks, as well as Treasures (Yi Dian Xin) by Imperial Treasure, offering a wide range of dim sum options for passengers.

In the public area, airport visitors will be able to dine at 11 F&B outlets, including new-at-Changi restaurants such as local food chain Andes at Astons, London Fat Duck, Old Street Bak Kut Teh and Sushi Goshin by Akashi.

Food Emporium by NTUC Foodfare – also a new tenant at Changi, will operate a food court with colonial-inspired design features, carrying a wide range of local favourites such as traditional chicken rice, “scissor-cut” curry rice, and Hakka style Yong Tau Foo.

Ms Lim Peck Hoon, Changi Airport Group’s Executive Vice-President of Commercial said, “T4 marks an exciting phase of growth for Changi Airport; and we are using the opportunity to celebrate the idea of shopping as a fun and interactive experience for our passengers. From the impressive double-volume façade shops to a heritage-themed zone, passengers will be able to indulge in a wide variety of fashionable shopping and interesting dining options. We are excited to welcome the new tenants that are joining us at Changi Airport, to offer a larger shopping and dining selection for everyone.”

Interior design works for the commercial spaces in T4 are now in progress.

 The terminal will begin operations in the second half of this year.

