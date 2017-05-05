Changi Airport’s T4 to Have Over 80 Outlets

|
Changi Airport Group (CAG) has awarded all
concession contracts for retail, food & beverage (F&B) and service
outlets at its new Terminal 4 (T4).
With more than 80 outlets over 16,000 square
metres, T4 has attracted many international and
local retail and F&B operators, with over a quarter launching
their maiden airport presence at T4.
For the first
time in Changi Airport, two core duty-free categories – Liquor &
Tobacco and Cosmetics & Perfumes, will combine and operate in a
single integrated duty-free zone in the transit area. Located just
after centralised immigration and security screening, passengers
will be able to shop for their favourite duty-free purchases from
both product categories seamlessly and combine all their duty-free
purchases in a single transaction.
From the integrated duty-free zone, passengers
will then be greeted with a cluster of 11-metre high double-volume façade outlets,
with visually impactful storefront designs. This zone will offer a
selection of popular retail brands - Charles & Keith, Coach & Furla, Gassan Watches, Michael Kors,
The Cocoa Trees and TWG Tea Boutique.
Another first for Changi, T4 will also introduce a heritage
zone, inspired by Peranakan shophouses nestled around Singapore,
and designed to take passengers a step back in time while shopping
and dining. This zone will house familiar traditional brands Bee Cheng Hiang, Bengawan Solo, Curry Times, Eu Yan Sang and Heavenly
Wang, with heritage-themed interior design and furnishings to
invoke a sense of nostalgia for passengers.
Retail shops
opening their first outlet in Changi Airport include
home-grown footwear label PAZZION, paper maker Moleskine, as well as British retailer WHSmith – which will be
opening their first Singapore bookstore in the T4 transit area.
For dining, passengers and airport visitors will get to
savour a wide selection of local and international cuisines. In
the transit area, new outlets include Tiger’s Den, serving bar
food and light snacks, as well as Treasures (Yi Dian Xin) by
Imperial Treasure, offering a wide range of dim sum options for
passengers.
In the public area, airport visitors will be
able to dine at 11 F&B outlets, including new-at-Changi
restaurants such as local food chain Andes at Astons, London Fat
Duck, Old Street Bak Kut Teh and Sushi Goshin by Akashi.
Food
Emporium by NTUC Foodfare – also a new tenant at Changi, will
operate a food court with colonial-inspired design features,
carrying a wide range of local favourites such as traditional
chicken rice, “scissor-cut” curry rice, and Hakka style Yong Tau
Foo.
Ms Lim Peck Hoon, Changi Airport Group’s Executive
Vice-President of Commercial said, “T4 marks an exciting phase of
growth for Changi Airport; and we are using the opportunity to
celebrate the idea of shopping as a fun and interactive experience
for our passengers. From the impressive double-volume façade shops
to a heritage-themed zone, passengers will be able to indulge in a wide variety of fashionable shopping and interesting dining
options. We are excited to welcome the new tenants that are
joining us at Changi Airport, to offer a larger shopping and
dining selection for everyone.”
Interior design works for
the commercial spaces in T4 are now in progress.
The terminal will
begin operations in the second half of this year.
